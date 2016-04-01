McDowell And Leavine Family Racing Look To Extend Streak Of Top-20 Finishes

Leavine Family Racing Bringing New Package To Michigan International Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. (August 10, 2017) – Michael McDowell and Leavine Family Racing (LFR) look to continue their streak of Top-20 finishes at Michigan International Speedway fresh off their best finish together at Watkins Glen.

Though LFR and McDowell recorded their best finish at Michigan during the last trip there in June, they look to earn their fourth Top-20 finish in a row at the two-mile, D-shaped track.

LFR and McDowell also plan on running a new package at MIS, which will focus more on the down force of the car, as they struggled in their only second race as a team at Michigan earlier this season.

“Michigan was one of the more difficult races for us this season,” said McDowell. “I think everyone in the RCR alliance as a whole, struggles a little there. We have put a lot of emphasis on doing something different when we go back this weekend and trying to get a package that works there. Obviously, down force is a big part of racing at Michigan, so we are just focusing on doing something different and making some gains.”

During the team’s last trip to Michigan, McDowell earned both his best starting position of 22nd and finishing position of 23rd.

McDowell will also be attending the unveiling of the new 2018 Chevrolet model on Thursday, August 10 in Detroit, Michigan.

“I’m really honored to be invited to the unveiling of the 2018 Chevy,” said McDowell. “This is an exciting time for both the sport of NASCAR and our manufacturer. We can’t wait to see what we will be driving next year!”

The Pure Michigan 400 will take place on Sunday, August 13 at 3PM ET. Race fans can tune-in to NBCSN for live race coverage beginning at 2:30PM ET and follow @LFR95 on Twitter for updates.

About Leavine Family Racing

Leavine Family Racing is an organization competing in the NASCAR Premier Series focused on growing competitively and providing results-driven partnerships for its sponsors. The single-car team was founded in 2011 by Bob and Sharon Leavine, two individuals who are passionate about NASCAR and started the team to make a positive impact on the sport and community. Michael McDowell, a nine-year veteran of NASCAR and winner of the Road America 180 in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, pilots the No. 95 Chevrolet SS for the team. In 2016 alone, McDowell and LFR earned two Top-10 finishes and nine Top-20 finishes together. In alliance with Richard Childress Racing, the team operates out of their Concord, N.C.-based race shop with a veteran group of racing personnel and is driven by several key principals including intensity, attention to detail, focus and a sense of urgency. For more information, please visit www.LFR95.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **