Can-Am / Kappa Michigan Race Advance

Matt DiBenedetto and the Can-Am/Kappa team head to Michigan hoping to gain momentum leading into short-track schedule.

Race 23 of 36: After running some of the most unique racetracks at Indianapolis, Pocono, and Watkins Glen, the Can-Am / Kappa Ford team is traveling to the fastest track on the NASCAR schedule, Michigan International Speedway. This track is the last large-oval that the series will race at for quite a while, as NASCAR will be heading to some of its premier short-tracks for the next month. The Can-Am / Kappa team continues to sit 31st in points, up seven spots from this same time, and is fighting to move up the points standings.

Michigan International Speedway: Not only is Michigan one of the fastest tracks that we go to, it is also one of the widest. Drivers will search all around for grip across the 2-mile oval, and momentum is key. Matt DiBenedetto finished 28th earlier this season at Michigan International Speedway, and will look to improve on that finish this weekend.

River Raisin Powersports: DiBenedetto and the Can-Am / Kappa Ford will make an appearance at River Raisin Powersports this Thursday from 12:30-2:30pm in Monroe, Michigan. Fans in the area can come meet the Go Fas Racing driver, talk to him about the upcoming race weekend, get photographs, and get autographs. This will be the second time this year that Matt has visited this location, and he enjoys the opportunity to meet his fans face-to-face.

“Obviously Can-Am is one of our largest partners at Go Fas Racing. As an owner of a Can-Am vehicle myself, the Maverick X3, it’s great to be able to get the opportunity to talk to NASCAR fans as not only the driver of the Can-Am racecar, but a fan of Can-Am itself. My wife and I have enjoyed trail riding in our X3 all year, and I know we’re going to put a lot of miles on it this offseason. When we get the chance to do appearances at Can-Am dealerships like River Raisin Powersports, it helps drive eyes and traffic to these great vehicles and hopefully convince them to purchase a vehicle for themselves.” DiBenedetto said. The last race that Can-Am sponsored was Sonoma Raceway in June, where they finished 23rd.

DiBenedetto on Michigan International Speedway: “Michigan is such a wide fast racetrack. It’s starting to age and spread out but it’s still a pretty narrow groove. Clean air is very important and we’ll fight for clean air all day to stay as close to the lead-lap as we can. Qualifying, as always, will be very important to ensure that we can do our best to stay on the lead lap and be there to fight at the end.”

Chassis Info: Crew Chief Gene Nead will be bringing chassis GFR-900 to serve as the primary car. This chassis last raced at the first Michigan race where it finished 28th.

Matt DiBenedetto Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Michigan International Speedway:

Starts: 5

Average Start: 33.6

Average Finish: 32.6

ABOUT OUR TEAM About Can-Am|BRP:

BRP (TSX: DOO) is a global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems. Its portfolio includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am all-terrain and side-by-side vehicles, Can-Am Spyder roadsters, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. BRP supports its line of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business. With annual sales of over CA$3.5 billion from 107 countries, the Company employs approximately 7,600 people worldwide. Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, Spyder, Outlander, Renegade, Maverick, Commander, X and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information please visit www.brp.com or www.can-am.brp.com. Get Matt DiBenedetto Updates:

To get live updates during the race weekends follow @mattdracing on Instagram and Twitter. Make sure to give Matt a “like” on Facebook – “Matt DiBenedetto Racing”. For a detailed bio and updated in-season statistics, please visit www.mattdracing.com About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Fusion’s in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for Matt DiBenedetto. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **