Team Penske Brad Keselowski Polewinning Notes – Michigan

BRAD KESELOWSKI

NO. 2 MILLER LITE FORD FUSION

Pure Michigan 400

MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

August 11, 2017

KESELOWSKI POLE WINNING NOTES

· Brad Keselowski won the pole for the Pure Michigan 400 on Friday afternoon at his home track of Michigan International Speedway (MIS)

· This marked the first career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) pole for the Rochester Hills, Michigan native at the MIS track

· Friday’s result represented the second MENCS pole won this season for Keselowski (Las Vegas)

· The pole award is the 14th of Keselowski’s NASCAR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career

· In the first round of qualifying at MIS Keselowski posted the 15th-fastest lap while he improved to second quick in Round 2 before producing his polewinning effort in the final round with a time just .006 of a second faster than Team Penske teammate Joey Logano

· Keselowski will be looking for his first career MENCS victory at Michigan in Sunday’s Pure Michigan 400

· Keselowski’s pole was the seventh won in the Cup Series for team owner Roger Penske at Michigan International Speedway, a track Penske owned from 1972 until 1999 when it was purchased by International Speedway Corporation.

· Friday’s pole was the 533rd won for Team Penske in its storied history

