Team Penske Brad Keselowski Polewinning Notes – Michigan
by Official Release On Fri, Aug. 11, 2017
BRAD KESELOWSKI
NO. 2 MILLER LITE FORD FUSION
Pure Michigan 400
MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY
August 11, 2017
KESELOWSKI POLE WINNING NOTES
· Brad Keselowski won the pole for the Pure Michigan 400 on Friday afternoon at his home track of Michigan International Speedway (MIS)
· This marked the first career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) pole for the Rochester Hills, Michigan native at the MIS track
· Friday’s result represented the second MENCS pole won this season for Keselowski (Las Vegas)
· The pole award is the 14th of Keselowski’s NASCAR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career
· In the first round of qualifying at MIS Keselowski posted the 15th-fastest lap while he improved to second quick in Round 2 before producing his polewinning effort in the final round with a time just .006 of a second faster than Team Penske teammate Joey Logano
· Keselowski will be looking for his first career MENCS victory at Michigan in Sunday’s Pure Michigan 400
· Keselowski’s pole was the seventh won in the Cup Series for team owner Roger Penske at Michigan International Speedway, a track Penske owned from 1972 until 1999 when it was purchased by International Speedway Corporation.
· Friday’s pole was the 533rd won for Team Penske in its storied history