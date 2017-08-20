Blaney, Motorcraft Fusion Battle Back from Flat Tire, Late-Race Caution to Score 10th Top-15 Finish of Season at MIS

BROOKLYN, Mich., Aug. 13, 2017 – Ryan Blaney and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing team battled back from a flat tire and an untimely caution period late in the race to finish 15th in the Pure Michigan 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

Blaney started 12th and launched his way to sixth by the end of the first lap. He stayed in the top 10 for most of Stage 1, finishing that segment in 11th position.

He started the second stage in 13th after a pit stop and drove his way to fifth by the 105th of 200 scheduled laps. He finished Stage 2 in sixth place, and collected an additional five regular season points.

Early in the final segment, things began to unravel for the Wood Brothers iconic No. 21. A brush with Kevin Harvick caused body work damage that resulted in a flat tire. The pit stops to change the tire and fix the damage pushed Blaney back to 26th and a lap down.

“I’m not sure but I think we brushed the 4 and that knocked the crush panel into the tire and it went down,” Blaney explained.

The Motorcraft Fusion got back on the lead lap by virtue of a wave-around on lap 147 and things seemed to be looking up for the Wood Brothers crew, which brought Blaney in for a fuel-only green-flag stop during the 161st revolution.

A caution flag for debris on the track with 35 laps remaining benefitted the cars that had yet to pit and put Blaney in 20th, again a lap down. He continued racing hard for the remainder of the event and finished 15th for his 10th top-15 result of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.

“Yeah, it wasn’t too bad,” Blaney said. “We had a fast car and things just didn’t work out. We have fast cars every week and that gives us something to look forward to.”

Blaney remains ninth in the NASCAR Playoffs standings with his June Pocono win and eight playoff points. He is still 12th in the regular season standings, 341 points behind leader Martin Truex, Jr.

Next up for the Motorcraft/Quick Lane crew is the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on Saturday, Aug. 19, at Bristol Motor Speedway. The race will air at 7:30 p.m. on NBC.

# # #

About Motorcraft

Motorcraft® offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended and approved by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under-hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer exceptional value with the highest quality and right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln dealers, independent distributors and automotive parts retailers are backed by Ford Motor Company’s two-year, unlimited-miles Service Parts Limited Warranty. Ask for Motorcraft by name when you visit your local auto parts store or your favorite service facility. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Centers

Ford’s Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers routine vehicle maintenance such as oil and filter changes, light repair services including brake repair, and tire replacements on all vehicle makes and models. With more than 800 locations and growing, customers can visit www.quicklane.com to find a center that is closest to them, print savings coupons and review maintenance tips to keep their vehicles running at peak efficiency. This site includes information on how to spot tire wear, how to jump-start a battery and even a series of tips to improve a vehicle’s fuel economy.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glen Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 117 poles in NASCA’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glen’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion driven by Ryan Blaney in the famous number 21 racecar.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **