GMS Racing NCWTS Bristol Preview

JOHNNY SAUTER

No. 21 GMS Racing Chevrolet Silverado

Bristol Stats

9 starts, 4 top-fives, 5 top-10s

Season Stats

13 starts, 1 win, 8 top-fives, 10 top-10s

Additional Info

– The No. 21 team will utilize GMS chassis no. 118 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Sauter has raced this chassis eight times over the last two seasons. In those eight races, he has finished no worse than seventh and has earned two wins (Texas-2 2016 and Dover 2017) and 7 top-five finishes.

– He is second in the NCWTS driver championship point standings, 37 points behind Christopher Bell, with one win and 10 playoff points.

Quote

“Bristol (Motor Speedway) is one of those tracks that I look forward to every year. I’ve never won there but that style of driving and the work that goes into these short track races is what I love. There’s always racing going on no matter where you’re running in the field and it really is a driver’s track. You can be completely comfortable with your truck and how it gets through the corners but if you aren’t completely focused on your job as a driver, on making passes and avoiding mistakes then you can get caught up in something really quick.”

JUSTIN HALEY

No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet Silverado

Bristol Stats

1 start (2015), Finished 14th

Season Stats

11 starts, 1 top-five, 9 top-10s

Additional Info

– Haley will pilot GMS chassis no. 119. The No. 24 team has raced this chassis four times this year, earning three top-10 finishes.

– With a 10th-place finish at Michigan International Speedway, Haley continues to add to his top-10 streak. He is now at eight consecutive top-10 results.

– He is 12th in the driver championship point standings, 45 points out of 10th.

Quote

“Bristol (Motor Speedway) has always been a good track for me. I’ve got a lot of experience there and at similar tracks, so the level of comfortability is a little higher there than the tracks we’ve been at recently. We’ve been on a very consistent roll the past few months so now to get to a track I know, I feel like we will be good and we’ll be able to capitalize on the weekend.”

KAZ GRALA

No. 33 ChargeCords.com Chevrolet Silverado

Bristol Stats

1 start, Finished 11th

Season Stats

13 starts, 1 pole, 1 win, 2 top-five, 4 top-10s

Additional Info

– Kaz will pilot chassis no.114 this weekend. This will be the third time this season that this chassis has been utilized. Kaz ran it earlier this year at Martinsville Speedway, finishing 15th, and later at Gateway Motorsports Park, finishing 13th. This is also the same chassis that Ben Kennedy piloted to his first NCWTS win last year at Bristol.

– After a 12th-place finish at Michigan International Speedway, Kaz is currently 11th in the driver point standings, with one win to his name.

Quote

“I love Bristol (Motor Speedway). I mean, I think everyone loves Bristol. It’s got to be one of the best tracks out there. I’ve got quite a few laps around that place and have had good runs there too. What’s interesting about Bristol, that makes it so difficult, is because you’re on asphalt and going so fast through the banking, the closing rate is crazy fast. You have to always be ultra-focused on what’s ahead to make sure you stay out of trouble. I really can’t wait to get back.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher, Ben Kennedy and Brett Moffitt. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

