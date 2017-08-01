TJ Bell – UNOH 200 Advance

UNOH 200 – Bristol Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: Niece Motorsports – No. 45 Chevrolet; @NieceMotorsport

Driver: T.J. Bell

Crew Chief: Cody Efaw

Driver Quote: “I can’t wait to get to Bristol,” said Bell. “I’ve definitely had this one circled on my calendar. Bristol is one of my favorite tracks that we race at. I think we will have a truck capable of contending this weekend, so I’m really looking forward to getting back to a short track.”

Bell at Michigan: Wednesday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race at Bristol Motor Speedway marks Bell’s fourth start in the series at the half-mile track. His most recent NCWTS start at Bristol came in 2014. In his three NCWTS starts, Bell has two top-10 finishes, tallying a sixth-place finish (2008) and an eighth-place finish (2009).

Bell also has two NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Bristol, with his most recent coming last year.

About the Owner: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **