GMS Racing Bristol NXS Preview

SPENCER GALLAGHER

No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Bristol Stats

Gallagher will make his second start in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Best Finish: 18th

Additional Info

– Gallagher and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis No. 210; This chassis has been run three times this season by Gallagher himself, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Start: 24th/Finish: 23rd), Dover International Speedway (Start: 24th/Finish: 31st) and New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Start: 17th/Finish: 35th).

Quote

“Bristol is its own animal. This track drains you mentally and physically. You have to be on your toes for anything and it takes a lot of concentration, patience and luck to get a good finish. We had a pretty good run at Bristol in April so hopefully, we can work off that notebook and bring home an even better one this Friday.”

BEN KENNEDY

No. 96 GMS Racing Chevrolet Camaro

Bristol Stats

Kennedy will make his first start in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Additional Info

– Kennedy and the No. 96 team will utilize chassis No. 212; This chassis has been run twice by Kennedy’s teammate Spencer Gallagher at Auto Club Speedway (Start: 18th/Finish: 19th) and New Hampshire (Start: 8th/ Finish:18th).

Quote

“I can’t wait to get to Bristol,” said Bell. “I’ve definitely had this one circled on my calendar. Bristol is one of my favorite tracks that we race at. I think we will have a truck capable of contending this weekend, so I’m really looking forward to getting back to a short track.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher, Ben Kennedy and Brett Moffitt. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **