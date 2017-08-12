Ryan Reed – Bristol Advance

Team: No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Twitter: @driverRyanReed, @Reed16Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Bristol Motor Speedway

Reed has competed at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) eight times in the NASCAR XFINITY Series.

Bristol – April 2017

Ryan Reed blew a right-front tire in his No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang Saturday afternoon at Bristol Motor Speedway, ending his day early. Reed took the green flag from the rear of the pack due to a penalty in pre-race technical inspection, but was making progress working his way through the field when the right-front tire blew on lap 79, resulting in a 38th-place finish.

One Year Ago at Bristol

Reed finished 21st in his No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang after an issue with the right-front wheel forced an unscheduled green-flag pit stop while the team was running 12th.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive

Reed on Bristol

“This race last year was probably the best I’ve been in my career at Bristol, but we got caught up in a wreck. We bring decent racecars to Bristol, but I just don’t quite get it done as a driver and I’ve spent a lot of time working on getting better so hopefully this time around we can get a solid finish.”

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research and collaboration, a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines to support programs and more—we strive to make life better for all those affected by diabetes around the world. For more information, visit www.lillydiabetes.com or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and www.lilly.com/newsroom/social-channels.

