Stenhouse Jr – Bristol Advance – Fastenal

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team, @stenhousejr, and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse at Bristol Motor Speedway

Stenhouse has nine Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, with an average starting position of 22.9 and average finishing position of 10.4.

In his nine MENCS starts, Stenhouse has scored three top-five and five top-10 finishes at the ‘World’s Fastest Half-Mile’.

Last time at Bristol

After suffering right rear damage to his Ford in Saturday’s first practice, almost forcing the team to go to the backup car, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rebounded earning a ninth-place finish in the rain-postponed MENCS race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Monday afternoon.

Tennessee native

Lead engineer on the No. 17 team, Randy Seals, grew up in McMinnville, Tennessee, which is about four hours from Bristol Motor Speedway. Seals is an avid pilot who flies his University of Tennessee orange plane to most of the close races, including Bristol.

On the Car

Fastenal is currently in its sixth season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 XFINITY team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Bristol:

“I always look forward to racing at Bristol especially under the lights. Our short track program has been really strong this year. We had a decent run at Bristol in the spring and felt like we learned some things that should help us for this weekend. It’s a long race so we will keep adjusting on our Fastenal Ford and hopefully can get Fastenal into victory lane.”

