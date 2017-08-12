Bayne Riding a Wave of Momentum Heading into Homecoming Weekend

CONCORD, N.C. (Aug. 15, 2017) – Fresh off of a top-five run in Michigan, Trevor Bayne returns to his home track of Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend looking to use the famed half-mile short track as the catalyst for a playoff push.

“This weekend in Bristol is a great chance for us to be in position to get the win we need to get into the playoffs,” said Bayne. “We have run really solid here recently, finishing in the top five here last year, and this whole team has a ton of confidence right now after our run last week in Michigan. We are all focused on the job at hand and are ready to go for the win on Saturday night.”

Bayne, who earned a career-best finish of fifth at “The Last Great Colosseum” in the spring of 2016, has an average finish of 10.8 in his last four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts in Bristol. The Knoxville, Tenn. native has also recorded four top-10 finishes in 12 previous Bristol starts in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, with a best finish of sixth coming in Aug. 2013.

With three races remaining in NASCAR’s regular season, the 2011 Daytona 500 champion knows that a win this weekend in Bristol would be special for a variety of reasons.

“Bristol is such a special place for me,” added Bayne. “A win here would mean the world to me with it being my home track. I remember coming here as a kid and it would be incredible to add my name to the list of winners here, especially in the Night Race. Plus, it would get us into the playoffs which would be huge for this entire team and for Roush Fenway as a whole to have two cars in the playoffs.”

The MENCS event at Bristol Motor Speedway is scheduled to begin live on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m. EST on NBC, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

