NASCAR Racing Schedule – Bristol 2
by SM Staff On Tue, Aug. 15, 2017
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, XFINITY Series and Camping World Truck Series travel to Bristol Motor Speedway this week. All series will race under the lights beginning with the Truck Series Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. The XFINITY Series hits the track Friday at 7:30 p.m. and the Cup Series closes out the weekend Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.
Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.
Wednesday, August 16
On-Track:
9:00-9:55 a.m.: Camping World Truck Series Practice – FS1
11:00-11:55 a.m.: Camping World Truck Series Final Practice – FS1
4:35 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Keystone Light Pole Qualifying – FS2
8:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series UNOH 200 (200 laps, 106.6 miles) – FS1
Press Conference: (Watch live)
10:45 p.m.: Post-Camping World Truck Series Race
Thursday, August 17
On-Track:
1:00-1:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series Practice – NBC Sports App (Follow live)
3:00-3:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series Final Practice – NBC Sports App (Follow live)
Garage Cam: (Watch live)
2:30 p.m.: XFINITY Series
Press Conferences: (Watch live)
12:15 p.m.: Cole Custer, Daniel Hemric and Matt Tifft
2:15 p.m.: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Friday, August 18
On-Track:
10:00-11:25 a.m.: Cup Series Practice – NBC Sports App (Follow live)
12:30-1:55 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – NBCSN
3:40 p.m.: XFINITY Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN
5:45 p.m.: Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN
7:30 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Food City 300 (300 laps, 159.9 miles) – NBCSN
Garage Cam: (Watch live)
Noon: Cup Series
Press Conferences: (Watch live)
9 a.m.: Matt Kenseth
9:15 a.m.: Chase Elliott
Noon: Ward Burton
2 p.m: Chris Buescher
2:30 p.m.: Jamie McMurray
3:35 p.m.: Trevor Bayne
6:45 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying
10 p.m.: Post-XFINITY Series race
Saturday, August 19
On-Track:
7:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race (500 laps, 266.5 miles) – NBC
Press Conference: (Watch live)
11 p.m.: Post-Cup Series Race
Race Details:
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
Race: UNOH 200
Date: Wednesday, August 16
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
TV: FS1, 8 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 106.6 miles (200 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 55), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 110), Final Stage (Ends on lap 200)
NASCAR XFINITY Series
Race: Food City 300
Date: Friday, August 18
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN, 7 p.m. ET
Radio: 9RN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 159.9 miles (300 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 85), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 170), Final Stage (Ends on lap 300)
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Race: Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
Date: Saturday, August 19
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC, 7 p.m. ET
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 266.5 miles (500 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 125), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 250), Final Stage (Ends on lap 500)
