NASCAR Racing Schedule – Bristol 2

Tweet Photo Credit: Rainier Ehrhardt/NASCAR via Getty Images

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, XFINITY Series and Camping World Truck Series travel to Bristol Motor Speedway this week. All series will race under the lights beginning with the Truck Series Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. The XFINITY Series hits the track Friday at 7:30 p.m. and the Cup Series closes out the weekend Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.

Wednesday, August 16

On-Track :

9:00-9:55 a.m.: Camping World Truck Series Practice – FS1

11:00-11:55 a.m.: Camping World Truck Series Final Practice – FS1

4:35 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Keystone Light Pole Qualifying – FS2

8:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series UNOH 200 (200 laps, 106.6 miles) – FS1

Press Conference : (Watch live)

10:45 p.m.: Post-Camping World Truck Series Race

Thursday, August 17

On-Track :

1:00-1:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series Practice – NBC Sports App (Follow live)

3:00-3:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series Final Practice – NBC Sports App (Follow live)

Garage Cam : (Watch live)

2:30 p.m.: XFINITY Series

Press Conferences : (Watch live)

12:15 p.m.: Cole Custer, Daniel Hemric and Matt Tifft

2:15 p.m.: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Friday, August 18

On-Track :

10:00-11:25 a.m.: Cup Series Practice – NBC Sports App (Follow live)

12:30-1:55 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – NBCSN

3:40 p.m.: XFINITY Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN

5:45 p.m.: Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN

7:30 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Food City 300 (300 laps, 159.9 miles) – NBCSN

Garage Cam : (Watch live)

Noon: Cup Series

Press Conferences : (Watch live)

9 a.m.: Matt Kenseth

9:15 a.m.: Chase Elliott

Noon: Ward Burton

2 p.m: Chris Buescher

2:30 p.m.: Jamie McMurray

3:35 p.m.: Trevor Bayne

6:45 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

10 p.m.: Post-XFINITY Series race

Saturday, August 19

On-Track :

7:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race (500 laps, 266.5 miles) – NBC

Press Conference : (Watch live)

11 p.m.: Post-Cup Series Race

Complete TV Schedule

Race Details:

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Race: UNOH 200

Date: Wednesday, August 16

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, 8 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 106.6 miles (200 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 55), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 110), Final Stage (Ends on lap 200)

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Race: Food City 300

Date: Friday, August 18

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, 7 p.m. ET

Radio: 9RN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 159.9 miles (300 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 85), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 170), Final Stage (Ends on lap 300)

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Race: Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

Date: Saturday, August 19

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC, 7 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 266.5 miles (500 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 125), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 250), Final Stage (Ends on lap 500)

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **