Johnny Sauter Looking To Rebound At Bristol

Tweet Photo Credit: Sarah Crabill/Getty Images

Since the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Iowa Speedway back in June when Johnny Sauter finished second, the GMS Racing driver has been up and down in the past four races. At Kentucky Speedway, he finished ninth, while he finished 23rd at Eldora Speedway. He had a solid run at Pocono Raceway where he finished fifth. However, Sauter’s points lead started to slip after Eldora. He eventually lost the lead at the Pocono race weekend due to Christopher Bell winning the race and taking the points lead. Bell is currently the leader by 37.

Sauter had a disappointing recent outing at Michigan International Speedway, where he finished 18th due to a flat tire late in the going and was unable to make up any of the ground. But if he wants to turn his season around, Bristol Motor Speedway just might be the place on Wednesday night. Sauter made his Bristol Truck Series debut back in 2003 driving for Christopher Beckington, where he started 23rd and finished 25th.

Sauter has competed at Bristol in the Truck Series full time at Bristol since 2009. Including that start in 2003, he has four top fives and five top 10 finishes, with a best finish of second coming in 2011. Since 2013, Sauter upped his game as his finishes came inside the top 10. He’s looking to notch that elusive win at Bristol and take back the point lead.

“Bristol (Motor Speedway) is one of those tracks that I look forward to every year,” Sauter said. “I’ve never won there but that style of driving and the work that goes into these short track races is what I love. There’s always racing going on no matter where you’re running in the field and it really is a driver’s track. You can be completely comfortable with your truck and how it gets through the corners but if you aren’t completely focused on your job as a driver, on making passes and avoiding mistakes then you can get caught up in something really quick.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **