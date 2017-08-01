Ross Chastain Bristol preview
by Official Release On Wed, Aug. 16, 2017
Ross Chastain
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
Flex Seal Chevrolet 4
Bristol Motor Speedway preview
Food City 300
Friday, Aug. 18
Race 22 of 33
Laps: 300
Miles: 159
CHASTAIN BACK AT BRISTOL
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Ross Chastain returns this week to a track where he has had success – Bristol Motor Speedway.
Chastain will drive the Flex Seal No. 4 Chevrolet in Friday night’s Food City 300 Xfinity Series race.
Chastain has raced in five Xfinity and two Camping World Truck Series races at BMS. In 2012, he finished third in a Truck race.
“I feel like I know that track better than almost any other,” Chastain said. “Even those it’s changed over the years and they keep messing with the surface, the fast way around is the fast way around. I think we’ll be in good shape Friday night.”
A blown tire left Chastain with a 31st-place finish in the spring race at Bristol.
Practice for the 300-lap race is scheduled at 1 and 3 p.m. Thursday. Qualifying is set for 3:40 p.m. Friday, with the race to follow at 7:30.