Ross Chastain Bristol preview

Ross Chastain

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Flex Seal Chevrolet 4

Bristol Motor Speedway preview

Food City 300

Friday, Aug. 18

Race 22 of 33

Laps: 300

Miles: 159

CHASTAIN BACK AT BRISTOL

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Ross Chastain returns this week to a track where he has had success – Bristol Motor Speedway.

Chastain will drive the Flex Seal No. 4 Chevrolet in Friday night’s Food City 300 Xfinity Series race.

Chastain has raced in five Xfinity and two Camping World Truck Series races at BMS. In 2012, he finished third in a Truck race.

“I feel like I know that track better than almost any other,” Chastain said. “Even those it’s changed over the years and they keep messing with the surface, the fast way around is the fast way around. I think we’ll be in good shape Friday night.”

A blown tire left Chastain with a 31st-place finish in the spring race at Bristol.

Practice for the 300-lap race is scheduled at 1 and 3 p.m. Thursday. Qualifying is set for 3:40 p.m. Friday, with the race to follow at 7:30.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **