Garrett Smithley Bristol preview
by Official Release On Wed, Aug. 16, 2017
Garrett Smithley
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
Chevrolet 0
Bristol Motor Speedway preview
Food City 300
Friday, Aug. 18
Race 22 of 33
Laps: 300
Miles: 159
SMITHLEY IN RACE FOUR AT BRISTOL
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Garrett Smithley is looking to improve on his finish in the season’s first Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway as the tour rolls into the fast half-mile for Friday’s Food City 300.
In the spring race at BMS, Smithley was caught up in a late-race crash and finished 34th.
“I love Bristol, and I hated to leave there with that kind of finish,” Smithley said. “I hope we’ll have a strong car this week so we can show what we can do there. It’s a great track.”
Smithley has raced three times at BMS.
Xfinity teams are scheduled to practice at 1 and 3 p.m. Thursday. Qualifying is set for 3:40 p.m. Friday, with the race to follow at 7:30.