Garrett Smithley Bristol preview

Garrett Smithley

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Chevrolet 0

Bristol Motor Speedway preview

Food City 300

Friday, Aug. 18

Race 22 of 33

Laps: 300

Miles: 159

SMITHLEY IN RACE FOUR AT BRISTOL

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Garrett Smithley is looking to improve on his finish in the season’s first Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway as the tour rolls into the fast half-mile for Friday’s Food City 300.

In the spring race at BMS, Smithley was caught up in a late-race crash and finished 34th.

“I love Bristol, and I hated to leave there with that kind of finish,” Smithley said. “I hope we’ll have a strong car this week so we can show what we can do there. It’s a great track.”

Smithley has raced three times at BMS.

Xfinity teams are scheduled to practice at 1 and 3 p.m. Thursday. Qualifying is set for 3:40 p.m. Friday, with the race to follow at 7:30.

