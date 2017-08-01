Harrison Rhodes Bristol preview

by Official Release On Wed, Aug. 16, 2017

Harrison Rhodes
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
Flex Tape Chevrolet 01
Bristol Motor Speedway preview
Food City 300
Friday, Aug. 18

Race 22 of 33
Laps: 300
Miles: 159

RHODES RETURNS AT BRISTOL

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Harrison Rhodes will return to the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Flex Tape No. 01 Chevrolet in Friday’s Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Sheldon Creed drove the 01 last week at the Mid-Ohio road course.

Rhodes is almost a veteran at BMS. He has raced in five Xfinity Series events at the fast half-mile.

“Bristol is a track that virtually every driver likes,” Rhodes said. “It’s short but fast, and you’re running full bore. There’s no time to relax.”

Rhodes finished 23rd in the season’s first race at BMS.

Practice is scheduled at Bristol at 1 and 3 p.m. Thursday. Qualifying is set for 3:40 p.m. Friday, with the race to follow under the lights at 7:30.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **

Leave a comment

Recent Featured Posts:




Free Shipping on Orders Over $25 at Store.NASCAR.com


Copyright © SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved. - Partner of USA TODAY Sports Digital Properties.