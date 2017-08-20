Coughlin fastest in first Truck practice

Tweet Cody Coughlin posted the fastest time in first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice at Bristol Motor Speedway. Photo: Tucker White/SpeedwayMedia.com

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Cody Coughlin topped the chart in first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 13 ThorSport Racing Toyota was the fastest with a time of 14.828 and a speed of 129.404 mph. Kyle Busch was second in his No. 46 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota was second with a time of 14.832 and a speed of 129.369 mph. Johnny Sauter was third in his No. 21 GMS Racing Chevrolet with a time of 14.863 and a speed of 129.099 mph. Matt Crafton was fourth in his No. 88 ThorSport Toyota with a time of 15.006 and a speed of 127.869 mph. Austin Cindric rounded out the top-five in his No. 19 Brad Keselowski Racing Ford with a time of 15.039 and a speed of 127.622 mph.

John Hunter Nemechek, Brandon Jones, Justin Haley, Noah Gragson and Ryan Truex rounded out the top-10.

Grant Enfinger, who clocked in the 11th-fastest single lap, posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 125.682 mph.

