Coughlin fastest in first Truck practice

by Tucker White On Wed, Aug. 16, 2017

Cody Coughlin posted the fastest time in first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice at Bristol Motor Speedway. Photo: Tucker White/SpeedwayMedia.com

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Cody Coughlin topped the chart in first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 13 ThorSport Racing Toyota was the fastest with a time of 14.828 and a speed of 129.404 mph. Kyle Busch was second in his No. 46 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota was second with a time of 14.832 and a speed of 129.369 mph. Johnny Sauter was third in his No. 21 GMS Racing Chevrolet with a time of 14.863 and a speed of 129.099 mph. Matt Crafton was fourth in his No. 88 ThorSport Toyota with a time of 15.006 and a speed of 127.869 mph. Austin Cindric rounded out the top-five in his No. 19 Brad Keselowski Racing Ford with a time of 15.039 and a speed of 127.622 mph.

John Hunter Nemechek, Brandon Jones, Justin Haley, Noah Gragson and Ryan Truex rounded out the top-10.

Grant Enfinger, who clocked in the 11th-fastest single lap, posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 125.682 mph.

