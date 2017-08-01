Blaney, Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Prepare for Bristol Night Race

Place in NASCAR Playoffs assured with three races left in regular season

DEARBORN, Mich., Aug. 16, 2017 – Ryan Blaney and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing team are out to answer a question this Saturday during the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. What can the Wood Brothers’ iconic No. 21 Ford Fusion do at Bristol with power steering?

Back in April, while running third a little more than 70 laps into the 500-lap event, Blaney’s power steering inexplicably failed leaving him to muscle his race car around the Last Coliseum the rest of the way to a 33rd-place finish.

Blaney comes to Bristol assured of his place in the NASCAR Playoffs with three races remaining in the regular season and three places for new winners remaining in the top 16. He is currently eighth in the playoff standings.

RYAN BLANEY

On Bristol Motor Speedway:

“Bristol is one of my favorite race tracks. I enjoyed going there as a kid to watch my dad. Hopefully we can put a good run together. We always seem to have fast cars at Bristol the last couple of years and haven’t been able to finish where we deserve. We always get caught up in incidents or in the wrong lane. I think what they’ve done to the surface has helped that race. You can be more versatile and run different lines. It would be nice to run well for the Wood Brothers.”

RYAN BLANEY BRISTOL FAST FACTS:

Is currently ninth in 2017 NASCAR Playoff standings

Started sixth and finished 33rd in April

Started 18th and fourth and finished 11th and 35th in 2016

WOOD BROTHERS BRISTOL FAST FACTS:

This will be the 70th Bristol start for Wood Brothers Racing

Last win in spring 2001 with Elliott Sadler

10 top fives, 24 top 10s.

863 laps led

CREW CHIEF JEREMY BULLINS

On Bristol Motor Speedway:

“We were fast at Bristol back in April. We qualified sixth but lost our power steering early on which made things difficult for Ryan. This week, I expect us to be fast again, like we’ve been all season. The traction compound used on the track has created more room to race and we fully expect to take advantage of that this weekend and give the Motorcraft/Quick Lane and Wood Brothers fans something to cheer about.”

WEEKEND SCHEDULE ON NBC, NBCSN, NBC Sports App (All times Eastern)

Friday: Aug. 18, 10-11:25 a.m. – Practice, NBC Sports App

Aug. 18, 12:30-1:55 – Final Practice, NBCSN

Aug. 18, 5:45 p.m. – Qualifying, NBCSN

Saturday: Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m. – Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, NBCSN

About Motorcraft

Motorcraft® offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended and approved by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under-hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer exceptional value with the highest quality and right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln dealers, independent distributors and automotive parts retailers are backed by Ford Motor Company’s two-year, unlimited-miles Service Parts Limited Warranty. Ask for Motorcraft by name when you visit your local auto parts store or your favorite service facility. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Centers

Ford’s Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers routine vehicle maintenance such as oil and filter changes, light repair services including brake repair, and tire replacements on all vehicle makes and models. With more than 800 locations and growing, customers can visit www.quicklane.com to find a center that is closest to them, print savings coupons and review maintenance tips to keep their vehicles running at peak efficiency. This site includes information on how to spot tire wear, how to jump-start a battery and even a series of tips to improve a vehicle’s fuel economy.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glen Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 117 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glen’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion driven by Ryan Blaney in the famous number 21 racecar.

