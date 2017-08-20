Kyle Busch fastest in final Truck practice

Tweet Kyle Busch posted the fastest time in final NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice at Bristol Motor Speedway. Photo: Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kyle Busch topped the chart in final NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 46 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota was the fastest with a time of 14.706 and a speed of 130.477 mph. Ben Rhodes was second in his No. 27 ThorSport Racing Toyota with a time of 14.801 and a speed of 129.640 mph. Christopher Bell was third in his No. 4 KBM Toyota with a time of 14.816 and a speed of 129.509 mph. Matt Crafton was fourth in his ThorSport Toyota with a time of 14.816 and a speed of 129.509 mph. Johnny Sauter rounded out the top-five in his No. 21 GMS Racing Chevrolet with a time of 14.844 and a speed of 129.264 mph.

Brandon Jones, Grant Enfinger, Parker Kligerman, Cody Coughlin and Justin Haley rounded out the top-10.

Bell posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 124.808 mph.

