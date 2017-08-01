EJ.. Wade Construction Bristol Race Advance

E.J. Wade Construction Bristol Race Advance

The E.J. Wade Construction team and Matt DiBenedetto travel to Bristol hoping to capitalize on short-track success.

Race 24 of 36: Bristol Motor Speedway will be the site of this weekend’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. One of the shortest tracks on the NASCAR schedule, the night race at Bristol is always an exciting one, and is a race that the Go Fas team very much looks forward to, especially considering Matt DiBenedetto’s history at the famed short-track. E.J. Wade Construction, who is partnering with the team this weekend, will be racing their black, red, and white scheme under the lights in one of the biggest races of the season.

Home Track Advantage: Just last year, Matt DiBenedetto registered a career-best finish of 6th place at Bristol. This finish not only put DiBenedetto on the map for teams and other drivers, but created much of the fanbase that backs him to this day. Since then, #DiBurrito has gained a very loyal following, and many of those fans will be hoping to see him bring home another top-10 finish this Saturday night.

Another unique feature at Bristol Motor Speedway is the ability for each driver to choose the song that is played while they walk out for driver introductions. Matt is known for his “unique” song choices and charades over the past couple of years, featuring Taylor Swift’s “Shake it Off”, Aerosmith’s “Dream On”, and “Sharp Dressed Man” by ZZ Top. Matt and his wife Taylor often appear together in full costume with some of the most outrageous song choices, and it always makes headlines. What has he chosen this year? Find out Saturday.

Short Track Sequence: Bristol Motor Speedway is the first of several short-tracks that the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will be traveling to through August and September. Bristol, Darlington, Richmond, New Hampshire and Dover make up five of the next six races. Not only will speed at these tracks be important, but bringing cars home in with minimal damage will be key, especially for a small teams like Go Fas Racing.

DiBenedetto said, “We’ve done a pretty good job this year of keeping cars together. Gene and the team have given me really fast race cars and we’ve been able to stay out of trouble for the most-part. Coming into this final stretch of races, we’re going to do our best to pick up a few spots in the points standings, and minimize damage. If we can do that, I’m confident that we will be in good position to move forward in the standings and bring home some more really good finishes. Jeff and Janet (from EJ Wade Construction) have had some great runs with us this year, and I hope we can give them another successful run this weekend.”

DiBenedetto on Bristol Motor Speedway: “I look forward to Bristol all year long. It’s such a cool track and the extra grip they’ve added to the lower groove has made the racing even better. In the spring, Gene gave me a really good racecar and we felt like we perfected it in the race. This time, we’ll be able to unload with what we’ve learned and be that much further ahead. I know we’ll be fast right off the bat, and now we can focus on bringing home a great finish for Jeff and Janet with E.J. Wade Construction and the E.J. Wade Foundation.”

Chassis Info: Crew Chief Gene Nead will be bringing chassis GFR-889 to serve as the primary car. This chassis last raced at Kentucky where it finished 25th.

Matt DiBenedetto Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Starts: 5

Average Start: 28.8

Average Finish: 19.2

ABOUT OUR TEAM

About E.J. Wade Construction:

E.J. Wade Construction is a woman owned and operated company that has been in business since 1991. They strive to produce a superior product for every client, and their qualified professionals allow E.J Wade Construction to have full authority over any job. This gives customers the quality and dependability that they deserve, while saving them time and money. They are based out of Mechanicsville, VA and are licensed in Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Maryland, & West Virginia. E.J. Wade Construction is a Class A Contractor and VDOT Contractor.

About The E.J. Wade Foundation

E.J. Wade Foundation is the non-profit arm of E.J. Wade Construction. The Foundation exists to provide resources for people and communities in crisis. They are focused on disaster relief and preparedness; offering aid to orphanages in Niger, Africa; and providing assistance to patients who suffer from rheumatoid arthritis. Each of these pillars of philanthropy holds deep meaning to each member of the Wade family.

Get Matt DiBenedetto Updates:

To get live updates during the race weekends follow @mattdracing on Instagram and Twitter. Make sure to give Matt a “like” on Facebook – “Matt DiBenedetto Racing”. For a detailed bio and updated in-season statistics, please visit www.mattdracing.com

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Fusion’s in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for Matt DiBenedetto. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.

