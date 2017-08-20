Kyle Busch takes Bristol Truck pole

Tweet Kyle Busch claimed the pole with the fastest time in the final round of qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Photo: Tucker White/SpeedwayMedia.com

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kyle Busch will lead the field to the green flag this evening after winning the pole for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 46 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota scored the pole with a time of 14.827 and a speed of 129.413 mph. Christopher Bell will start second with a final round time of 14.920 and a speed of 128.606 mph. Johnny Sauter will start third with a final round time of 14.959 and a speed of 128.271 mph. Noah Gragson will start fourth with a final round time of 14.961 and a speed of 128.253 mph. Brandon Jones will round out the top-five starters with a final round time of 15.001 and a speed of 127.911 mph.

Matt Crafton, Grant Enfinger, Cody Coughlin, Ben Rhodes and Jesse Little will round out the top-10 starters.

Kaz Grala and Justin Haley will round out the 12 drivers that made the final round of qualifying.

Chris Windom and Mike Senica failed to make the race.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **