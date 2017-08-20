Emerling puts on clinic in Modified race at Thunder Valley

Tweet Patrick Emerling, seen here in a 2011 photo from Thompson Speedway, scored his first career victory in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour in the Bush's Beans 150 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Photo: Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images for NASCAR

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Patrick Emerling led from start to finish to win the Bush’s Beans 150 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

He led all 150 laps, and held off Doug Coby in the closing laps to win for the first time in his career in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

“To win Bristol, it takes the words right out of your mouth. It’s our best win ever…It’s a dream come true,” Emerling said.

Coby finished second and Justin Bonsinger rounded out the podium.

Chase Dowling and Ryan Preece rounded out the top-five.

Andy Seuss, Rowan Pennick, Ronnie Williams, Bobby Santos and Matt Swanson rounded out the top-10.

Caution flew six times during the race, most notably for a five cars were collected in a Turn 4 wreck on Lap 9, three of which retired from the race. Another led to the 75 of Jeremy Gerstner slamming into the sand barriers that protect the leading edge of the outside front stretch pit wall, with 56 laps to go.

