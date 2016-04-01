ASSOCIATE SPONSORS ANNOUNCED FOR KYLE LARSON’S OUTLAW KART SHOWCASE PRESENTED BY BRANDT

CORNELIUS, N.C. (Aug. 16, 2017) – The support of the racing community is at an all-time high for Kyle Larson’s Outlaw Kart Showcase Presented by BRANDT. Nearly all of last year’s event sponsors have returned, with significant new partners in NASCAR and iRacing coming on board to support Outlaw Kart racing’s highest-paying event.

BRANDT Professional Agriculture, leaders in providing the products and services that give growers the best opportunity for maximum return while building a stronger, healthier and more abundant food supply, announced their title sponsorship of the event last month.

Joining BRANDT is ENEOS, a Japanese oil company that also sponsors Larson’s No. 42 NASCAR XFINITY Series car at Chip Ganassi Racing. “Besides having the first-time involvement of BRANDT and the support of my XFINITY Series sponsor ENEOS, I am very proud to have NASCAR and iRacing become associate partners of the Outlaw Kart Showcase Presented by BRANDT,” said Larson. “Companies with their brand awareness and reach really adds to the status of the event.”

“As everyone knows, NASCAR is the highest form of American motorsports, and I am very humbled to not only compete in the Monster Energy Cup Series, but also have NASCAR’s support at the Outlaw Kart Showcase,” stated Larson. “Also, iRacing is the ultimate world-wide online racing experience. I love racing their new dirt track World of Outlaws Sprint car platform, but anyone can also experience a NASCAR Cup car, an IndyCar, an Australian V-8 Supercar, an IMSA Prototype or Touring Car, or FIA Grand Prix car. I’m so appreciative for all of the remarkable partnerships that I have for this awesome event, and I can’t wait to put on a great show for them, the drivers and the fans.”

Official partners of Kyle Larson’s Outlaw Kart Showcase Presented by BRANDT include: BRANDT, ENEOS, Abreu Vineyards, Bianchi Farms, NASCAR, iRacing, DC Solar, QRC Factory Karts, Red Bluff Yamaha, Priority Aviation, Swimming Pool Perfections, Bundy Built Motorsports, Ron Gorby’s Howard Johnson Lima, Ohio, Hoosier Racing Tire, Sonoma Raceway, Sacramento Kings, Elk Grove Ford, All Star Performance, Oakley, Howard Tarter for the David Tarter Memorial, Chuck Wolf Sand and Gravel for the Tyler Wolf Memorial, Chico Truck and RV, Finley Farms, Probilt Construction, Straight Up Performance, Northstar Concrete Pumping, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services, Randall Race Parts, Kaeding Performance, Kevin Sharrah Designs, Roseville Precision, AIC Amerikote Coatings, Fast Four Media, Light Up The World Beverages, College Cyclery, MANCAMP Motorsports, Tillack Enterprises, Arizona Open Wheel Racing Museum, Lary’s Good Time Garage, and MAJ1K Motorsports.

Partnership opportunities are still available. For more information on sponsoring Kyle Larson’s Outlaw Kart Showcase, please contact Mike Larson at outlawkartshowcase@yahoo.com.

ABOUT KYLE LARSON’S OUTLAW KART SHOWCASE PRESENTED BY BRANDT:

Kyle Larson’s Outlaw Kart Showcase Presented by BRANDT will be held on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 4 and 5, at Cycleland Speedway in Chico, Calif. The nearly $35,000 purse set for the event is the highest guaranteed purse offered in outlaw kart racing.

