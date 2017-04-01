Allgaier fastest in first XFINITY practice
by Tucker White On Thu, Aug. 17, 2017
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Justin Allgaier topped the chart in first NASCAR XFINITY Series practice at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The driver of the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet was the fastest with a time of 15.306 and a speed of 125.363 mph. Kyle Busch was second in his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with a time of 15.334 and a speed of 125.134 mph. Blake Koch was third in his No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet with a time of 15.396 and a speed of 124.630 mph. Elliott Sadler was fourth in his No. 1 JRM Chevrolet with a time of 15.397 and a speed of 124.622 mph. Austin Dillon rounded out the top-five in his No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet with a time of 15.407 and a speed of 124.541 mph.
Brennan Poole, Aric Almirola, William Byron, Brandon Jones and Joey Logano rounded out the top-10.
Allgaier posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 122.152 mph.