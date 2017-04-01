Allgaier fastest in first XFINITY practice

by Tucker White On Thu, Aug. 17, 2017

Justin Allgaier posted the fastest time in first NASCAR XFINITY Series practice at Bristol Motor Speedway. Photo: Tucker White/SpeedwayMedia.com

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Justin Allgaier topped the chart in first NASCAR XFINITY Series practice at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet was the fastest with a time of 15.306 and a speed of 125.363 mph. Kyle Busch was second in his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with a time of 15.334 and a speed of 125.134 mph. Blake Koch was third in his No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet with a time of 15.396 and a speed of 124.630 mph. Elliott Sadler was fourth in his No. 1 JRM Chevrolet with a time of 15.397 and a speed of 124.622 mph. Austin Dillon rounded out the top-five in his No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet with a time of 15.407 and a speed of 124.541 mph.

Brennan Poole, Aric Almirola, William Byron, Brandon Jones and Joey Logano rounded out the top-10.

Allgaier posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 122.152 mph.

