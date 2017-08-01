Hamlin fastest in first practice

Tweet Denny Hamlin posted the fastest time in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Bristol Motor Speedway. Photo: Tucker White/SpeedwayMedia.com

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Denny Hamlin topped the chart in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was the fastest with a time of 14.848 and a speed of 129.230 mph. Kyle Busch was second in his No. 18 Gibbs Toyota with a time of 14.489 and a speed of 129.221 mph. Kasey Kahne was third in his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet with a time of 14.881 and a speed of 128.943 mph. Ryan Blaney was fourth in his No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford with a time of 14.884 and a speed of 128.917 mph. Clint Bowyer rounded out the top-five in his No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford with a time of 14.946 and a speed of 128.382 mph.

Matt Kenseth, Martin Truex Jr., Erik Jones, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Jimmie Johnson rounded out the top-10.

Jamie McMurray, who clocked in the 13th-fastest single lap, posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 126.604 mph.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **