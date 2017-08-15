ExxonMobil Teams up with NASCAR and NBA Legends to bring “Mobil 1 Annual Protection: The Drive” to New York City

To support the new Mobil 1™ Annual Protection motor oil, Kevin Harvick and Dikembe Mutombo joined consumers at pop-up basketball & driving experience

Unique event gave consumers the opportunity to learn more about Mobil 1 ™ Annual Protection motor oil while meeting Mutombo and Harvick

™ Fans drove the basketball lane alongside Mutombo for a chance to be driven around the streets of Manhattan by Harvick, in a car wrapped just like the NASCAR superstar’s Mobil 1 Annual Protection stock car

Mobil 1 Annual Protection motor oil allows consumers to drive one full year – or 20,000 miles, whichever comes first – between oil changes

New York (NY) – On Wednesday, August 16 at Plaza33 outside New York’s Penn Station, ExxonMobil brought the worlds of NASCAR® and the NBA® together with a fan-friendly event called “Mobil 1 Annual Protection: The Drive” to support the company’s latest synthetic motor oil offering.

Mobil 1 Annual Protection is a groundbreaking synthetic motor oil from ExxonMobil that was launched in March 2017 and offers consumers the convenience of driving one full year – or up to 20,000 miles, whichever comes first – between oil changes.

Basketball and motorsports fans joined Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick and Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo at a pop-up basketball court where they were given the opportunity to put their shooting skills to the test in a series of challenges to win Mobil 1 Annual Protection prizes and rewards.

One lucky fan was given the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ride with 2014 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Harvick in a Mobil 1 Annual Protection car, with Mutombo joining as a fellow passenger.

“Now that I’ve driven Dikembe around the streets of New York, I think it’s only fair that he gives me some one-on-one lessons on the court,” said Harvick. “‘The Drive’ showed off Mobil 1 Annual Protection motor oil, a great new product from ExxonMobil that allows drivers to go one full year without changing their motor oil.”

“The Drive” is not the first time Mutombo and Harvick have teamed up this year, with both appearing in the Mobil 1 Annual Protection motor oil nationwide advertising campaign as miniature-sized roommates living in an engine. Mutombo also got his first taste of NASCAR at the Kobalt 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March, where he joined Harvick and the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team on pit road.

“It’s been great to be back in New York City, hanging out with fans on the basketball court, then driving around Manhattan with Kevin and our lucky fan,” said Mutombo. “I hope that all those who came to ‘The Drive’ had fun and, most importantly, remember, ‘One year, one oil change!’”

“There was no better way to continue celebrating the launch of Mobil 1 Annual Protection motor oil than teaming up with two of our greatest partners: NASCAR and the NBA,” said Kai Decker, global sponsorship manager at ExxonMobil. “‘The Drive’ was a great way for us to engage fans and deliver the benefits of Mobil 1 Annual Protection motor oil in a fun and unique way.”

Fans can see footage from Mutombo and Harvick’s drive around Manhattan on Twitter @Mobil1, YouTube www.youtube.com/user/OfficialMobil1, Instagram www.instagram.com/mobil1 and on Facebookwww.facebook.com/mobil1 .

On the track, the Mobil 1 Annual Protection brand served as the primary sponsor for one race for each of the four SHR entries during the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, including Harvick’s No. 4 Ford.

The Mobil 1 brand has been the Official Motor Oil of NASCAR since 2003. The brand has been the Official Motor Oil of the NBA since October 2016.

About Mobil 1

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life.

For more information, visit mobiloil.com, on Twitter @Mobil1 and, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1.

Mobil and Mobil 1 are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.

About Stewart-Haas Racing

Stewart-Haas Racing is the title-winning NASCAR team co-owned by three-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation – the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America. The organization fields four entries in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series – the No. 4 Ford Fusion for Kevin Harvick, the No. 10 Ford Fusion for Danica Patrick, the No. 14 Ford Fusion for Clint Bowyer and the No. 41 Ford Fusion for Kurt Busch. The team also competes in the NASCAR XFINITY Series by fielding a full time entry – the No. 00 Ford Mustang for Cole Custer – and one part-time entry – the No. 41 Ford Mustang. Based in Kannapolis, North Carolina, Stewart-Haas Racing operates out of a 200,000-square-foot facility with more than 300 employees. For more information, please visit us on the Web at www.StewartHaasRacing.com, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/StewartHaasRacing, on Twitter @StewartHaasRcng and on Instagram @StewartHaasRacing.

