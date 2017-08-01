Jones Takes Pole Position at Thunder Valley

Tweet Erik Jones poses with the Coors Light Pole Award after winning the pole for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Photo: Jerry Markland/Getty Images

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Erik Jones will lead the field to the green flag tomorrow night after winning the pole for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 77 Furniture Row Racing Toyota posted a final round time of 14.891 and a speed of 128.082 mph.

“It’s cool anytime you get your first pole, but to the Bristol (night race), that’s pretty cool. I’m just excited,” Jones said. “We’ve got a really good 5-hour Energy Camry. We had a really good week last week, and we’ve done a good job keeping the momentum going so far. Hoping for a good day tomorrow night. Obviously, really excited to get this race going now and see what we can do.”

Kyle Larson will start second with a time of 14.984 and a speed of 128.057 mph. Kasey Kahne will start third with a time of 15.005 and a speed of 127.877 mph. Chase Elliott will start fourth with a time of 15.031 and a speed of 127.656 mph. Matt Kenseth will round out the top-five with a time of 15.042 and a speed of 127.563 mph.

Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer and Ryan Blaney will round out the top-10.

Jamie McMurray and Daniel Suarez will round out the 12 drivers that made the final round of qualifying.

Kyle Busch, who won the pole for both the Truck and XFINITY race this weekend, got loose entering Turn 3 on his first run of the second round and failed to advance. He’ll start 18th.

Timmy Hill failed to make the race.

