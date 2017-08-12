Four Takeaways From The Truck Series At Bristol

Tweet Photo Credit: Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series was back in action at Bristol Motor Speedway on a Wednesday night. Here are four takeaways from the UNOH 200 at Bristol.

Kyle Busch rebounds and dominates after speeding penalty – Busch was dominating the race at the end of Stage 2 when he was busted for speeding on pit road. It wasn’t until lap 167, where Busch was back up front and held on from there to score another win at Bristol. Busch led a race high of 109 laps. Now that’s domination. Matt Crafton gets a solid a second – It’s been an up and down year for Matt Crafton. Surprisingly enough, he didn’t win until a few weeks ago at Eldora for his first win of the year, unusual for the two-time champion. Recently, however, it seems as though Crafton has been on a streak of top 10s since that win. A second place finish certainly helps him get his season back on track. Crafton sits third in points 53 behind. Credit to NASCAR for getting the race in – It was a challenge, but I have to give NASCAR credit for trying their hardest to get the race in before postponing it to the next day. Sure it created a long night, but it was well worth the wait. Kudos to the officials. Sharknado 6 featuring Noah Gragson – When there’s a rain delay, it normally creates a lot of downtime for the drivers. This time it was Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Noah Gragson who created Twitter and TV buzz during the rain delay. The 19-year-old, Gragson, happened to have a shark head costume and was having a little fun during the delay. At one point, he was standing behind John Hunter Nemechek, who, at the time, was doing a TV interview and ended up making the driver look behind. In fact, Toyota Racing put up a video of Gragson talking with the costume on, saying his name was “fuzzy.” A funny TV moment for sure. He might just get a casting call for Sharknado 6.

@NoahGragson with the photo bomb of the century on @JHNemechek ‘s interview pic.twitter.com/HDRpX7tz0G — Harrison Burton (@HBurtonRacing) August 17, 2017 And here’s the video that @ToyotaRacing put on their twitter page. Sharknado pic.twitter.com/5fmasmzfYt — Toyota Racing (@ToyotaRacing) August 17, 2017

