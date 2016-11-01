GMS Racing Road America NXS Preview

SPENCER GALLAGHER

No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Road America Stats

Gallagher will make his first start in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) at Elkhart Lake’s Road America.

Additional Info

– Gallagher and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis No. 221; Gallagher drove this chassis at Watkins Glen International (Start: 22nd/Finish: 32nd).

Quote

“This is our last road course of the season and I am pretty bummed about it. I really enjoy road course racing. Even though I have never been to Road America I have heard it’s an awesome track and it’s huge. We haven’t had the best luck on the road courses but I hope we can turn that luck around this weekend and bring home a solid finish that this team needs and deserves.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher, Ben Kennedy and Brett Moffitt. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **