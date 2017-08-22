SunnyD Announces Multi-Year Contract Extension with Roush Fenway and Stenhouse Jr.

CONCORD, N.C. (Aug. 22, 2017) – SunnyD has announced a contract extension with Roush Fenway that will see the iconic brand extend its relationship with the team and driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. through the 2019 season, with additional races added each season. SunnyD has served as a primary partner on Stenhouse’s No. 17 Ford Fusion for multiple races over the past two seasons.

Click Here for Video of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Talking about the Extension with SunnyD

“We’ve had a great time partnering with SunnyD the last two years,” said Stenhouse. “It’s one of the coolest paint schemes on the track and we’ve had a lot of fun promoting their classic brand. I’m excited that we have extended our relationship and I can’t wait to see how much fun we can have with SunnyD in victory lane.”

In addition to on-track success, Roush Fenway and SunnyD have teamed together in several unique social programs and promotions. This season’s ‘Race with Ricky Sweepstakes’, offers fans a once in a lifetime opportunity to race against one of NASCAR’s up and coming stars, and has received just under a half a million entries to date.

The partnership launched with Stenhouse and FOX personalities Kaitlyn Vincie and Andrew Doud, recreating the classic “Purple Stuff” SunnyD commercial. The platform launch was a massive success, garnering industry recognition as a finalist for PR News’ prestigious Platinum Award, celebrating the ingenuity and leadership behind the year’s most outstanding communications initiatives.

Fans were also encouraged to submit their own version of the “purple stuff” vs. SunnyD spot using any social media channel with the hashtag #ShareaSunnyD. In addition, the SunnyD ‘bottle flip’ was one of the top social NASCAR promotions in the sport in 2016.

“We are very excited to announce that we tore up the old contract and signed a new one that extends for another season and adds additional races with Ricky and Roush Fenway,” said Henk Hartong, Chairman of Harvest Hill Beverage Company, owners of the SunnyD brand. “I’m very proud of our relationship with Jack Roush, Steve Newmark and the entire Roush Fenway team. It is something that we wanted to lock in for the foreseeable future. Ricky is one of the rising young stars in NASCAR and we have seen great response to the program from the passionate NASCAR fans. We are pleased to bolster our association with him and Roush Fenway.”

SunnyD will next serve as the primary partner on the No. 17 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in October.

Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest team in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series competition. Moving into its 30th season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, pioneering motorsport’s first team-focused TV show and producing multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by Jack Roush, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, circle on Google+, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

About Harvest Hill Beverage Co.

Harvest Hill Beverage Company, based in Stamford, CT, is a leading producer, distributor and marketer of juices, juice drinks and flavored waters in North America. In addition to SunnyD, the company markets beverages under the Juicy Juice®, Little HUG®, Veryfine®, Fruit 2 O®, Daily’s®, Big Burst®, Guzzler®, and Nutrament® brands. The company operates seven manufacturing facilities across the U.S. that service both refrigerated and shelf stable distribution systems and supply a wide range of customers in the grocery, club, mass merchandise, convenience, dollar and drug channels. For more information, please visit www.harvesthill.com and www.sunnyd.com, and be sure to follow SunnyD Racing on Facebook and Instagram.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **