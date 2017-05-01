FOUR MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES DRIVERS SCHEDULED FOR DARLINGTON STRIPE ZONE HOSPITALITY

All-inclusive packages still available for fans to get up-close-and-personal with NASCAR stars

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA (August 22, 2017) – Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers and Coca-Cola Racing family members Joey Logano, Austin Dillon and Ryan Newman, along with defending Bojangles’ Southern 500 champion Martin Truex Jr. are all scheduled to make appearances in the Darlington Stripe Zone Fan Hospitality.

All four drivers will conduct 15-minute question and answer sessions in the popular fan hospitality area on Sunday, September 3 prior to the Bojangles’ Southern 500.

For fans that have not yet purchased a Stripe Zone hospitality package, it is the perfect opportunity to see NASCAR stars in person, while enjoying the amenities the all-inclusive Stripe Zone has to offer.

For $140 per package (plus the cost of a grandstand ticket), fans receive admission to the driver introductions/pre-race concert festivities featuring Poison front man Bret Michaels (shirt and shoes required), full meal and snacks, unlimited non-alcohol beverage service until the scheduled race start, four beer coupons to guests 21 years of age and older, a Darlington-branded gift, event program and live entertainment.

“Our Stripe Zone Fan Hospitality is a great all-inclusive experience for a race fan. It’s an affordable way to enjoy a race with many great amenities and several appearances by NASCAR stars,” track President Kerry Tharp said.

In addition to the Stripe Zone, Darlington Raceway continues to offer race fans a hospitality option on Saturday, Sept. 2, prior to the NASCAR XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200. The T4 Zone hospitality package offers a similar all-inclusive experience with scheduled driver appearances by Cole Custer and Brandon Brown.

Each T4 Zone package consists of limited pre-race pit pass access, full meal and snacks, unlimited non-alcohol beverages until the scheduled race start time, two beer coupons for guests 21 years of age or older, Darlington-branded gift and souvenir program, all for $80 per package (plus the cost of a grandstand ticket).

All hospitality packages and tickets can be purchased by calling 866-459-7223 or visiting www.DarlingtonRaceway.com.

*Times and appearances are subject to change. No autographs please.

Darlington Raceway’s award-winning throwback campaign is now The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR featuring the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500® on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. The NASCAR XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 will race on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Tickets are on sale now by calling 866-459-7223 or visiting DarlingtonRaceway.com. Children 12 and under can get in free to Saturday’s NASCAR XFINITY Series race.

You can keep up with all of the latest news from Darlington Raceway at DarlingtonRaceway.com, on Facebook at Facebook.com/DarlingtonRaceway and on Twitter at Twitter.com/TooToughToTame. Fans are encouraged to post their Bojangles’ Southern 500 stories and memories at #TraditionContinues, #BojanglesSo500 and #SportClips200.

