Richard Childress Racing Partners with KCMG for 2017 NASCAR XFINITY Series Race

WELCOME, N.C. ( August 23, 2017 ) – Richard Childress Racing announced today that KC Motorgroup Ltd. (KCMG) will serve as their primary partner on Brandon Jones’ No. 33 Chevrolet Camaro for the September 2 NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Darlington Raceway. KCMG, an international motorsports group established in 2007, is based in Hong Kong, China and is the leading force in the support and development of professional motorsport racing across the Asia Pacific region, with operations expanding to Europe.

The two organizations are exploring opportunities for KCMG to become involved full time in NASCAR as both a motorsports property and to create a unique platform for business development in the Asia Pacific region through the American stock-car racing series.

“We consider ourselves a global company and we’re always looking for opportunities to grow our business,” said Dr. Paul Ip, Founder of KCMG. “The opportunity arose to partner with Richard Childress Racing, one of the premier stock car racing teams, and we felt that a partnership for a XFINITY Series race would be the next best step in exploring opportunities in NASCAR.”

KCMG was founded by Ip in 2007 with the aim to develop talented drivers and provide the opportunity for fresh Asian talent to step up to higher rungs of motorsport. The Hong Kong-based outfit was the first Chinese team to be granted entry at Le Mans in 2013 and went on to claim LMP2 victory in the French Endurance classic in 2015.

“Paul Ip’s passion for all forms of motorsports is unrivaled,” said Torrey Galida, president of RCR. “We’re looking forward to having KCMG as a primary partner for the Darlington race in September while giving their organization a behind-the-scenes look to our world-class racing and manufacturing operations here in the United States.”

Brandon Jones will drive the No. 33 KCMG Chevrolet during the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200. Jones is a second year driver for RCR and is currently competing full time in the XFINITY Series.

About KC Motorgroup Ltd. (KCMG)

KC Motorgroup Ltd. (KCMG) is an international motorsport services group established in 2007 by Dr. Paul Ip. The group, with its headquarters located in Hong Kong, has operations reaching across Europe and the Asia Pacific region. KCMG operates closely with many partner companies and racing organisations around the world to provide unrivalled Motorsport Services, Equipment, Team Management and quality distributorship in the Automotive Industry. 2013 saw KCMG become the first Chinese outfit ever to race at the world famous Le Mans 24 Hours in its 90-year history and participate in the FIA World Endurance Championship. The Hong Kong-based team later on took an historic LMP2 victory at Le Mans and was Vice Champion in FIA WEC in 2015. With years in the motorsport industry, KCMG has been involved in a wide range of Formula, GT and Le Mans prototype endurance racing series across the globe. For more information please visit www.kcmg.com.hk or email info@kcmg.co.hk

