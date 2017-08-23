Snapchat to Launch Premium ‘Our Story’ at Darlington’s Throwback Weekend

Fans to Share Sights and Sounds of the Bojangles’ Southern 500 with Snapchatters Around the World

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (August 23, 2017) –- On a day celebrating the sport’s iconic past, NASCAR® fans attending the Bojangles’ Southern 500 can share their race-day experiences from Darlington Raceway with millions of Snapchatters through a premium ‘Our Story’ on Snapchat covering The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR, NASCAR announced today.

The Our Story, an expertly-curated stream of video and photo Snaps, will provide a unique, behind-the-scenes look at The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR from the perspective of fans and drivers during race day in Darlington, South Carolina on Sept. 3.

“The Snapchat Our Story at Darlington gives NASCAR an opportunity to showcase the history of our sport in a new and compelling way,” said Scott Warfield, NASCAR managing director, social and digital content. “Throwback Weekend is one of the most vibrant and colorful events on the NASCAR calendar – now Snapchat users across the world will get a taste of what it’s like to experience it on race day.”

Fans, teams and drivers at and near the racetrack will be able to share photo and video Snaps to a special “Our Story” that shows off the best visual experiences that Throwback Weekend has to offer. The Snapchat team will then curate and package Snaps of the various perspectives and experiences into a Story, which will air in Snapchat’s Discover platform for 24 hours.

The announcement is the latest in the continued partnership between NASCAR and Snap Inc. Earlier this season, Snapchat covered the 2017 DAYTONA 500® at Daytona International Speedway and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™ races at Talladega Superspeedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway with Our Stories.

The Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway will begin at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 3, and will be broadcast live on NBCSN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (channel 90) and MRN, with additional coverage on NASCAR.com.

Tickets to NASCAR national series events are available at NASCAR.com/tickets.

