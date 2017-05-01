Ryan Reed – Road America Advance

Team: No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Twitter: @driverRyanReed, @Reed16Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Road America

Reed has competed at Road America three times in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. In those three starts, Reed has one top-five and one top-10 finish. Reed has an average start and average finish of 15th.

Last Year at Road America

Reed qualified seventh and spent the majority of the race running solidly inside the top 10. A late-race caution set the field up with overtime. Reed took the final restart from the ninth position and made his way to a fifth-place finish.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive

Reed on Road America

“We had a top five last year at Road America and have had strong cars at all of the road courses this year. I feel like this weekend is a good opportunity with the Stages to get Playoff points and hopefully contend for a win.”

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research and collaboration, a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines to support programs and more—we strive to make life better for all those affected by diabetes around the world. For more information, visit www.lillydiabetes.com or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and www.lilly.com/newsroom/social-channels.

