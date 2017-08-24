Country Music Star Carly Pearce to Perform National Anthem for Oct. 8 Bank of America 500

Acclaimed country music star Carly Pearce will perform the national anthem for fans prior to the Bank of America 500 on Sunday, Oct. 8 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. (Aug. 24, 2017) – The Bank of America 500 on Sunday, Oct. 8, brings race teams back for NASCAR’s homecoming at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but the iconic fall classic will also bring fans to their feet when breakthrough singer/songwriter Carly Pearce performs the national anthem. Lighting up the crowd with a spectacular rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Pearce’s appearance builds anticipation around her long-awaited debut album on Big Machine Records. EVERY LITTLE THING is slated for release Oct. 13while the title track has already solidified Pearce as the only solo female currently in the top 15 of Country radio. She was also chosen as an esteemed all-genre iHeartRadio ON THE VERGE artist earlier this year, in addition to being the first artist tapped for Cox Media’s Plugged In program.

The title track from the Kentucky native’s album has reached No. 17 on the Billboard Hot Country charts. In addition to her impressive musical exploits, Pearce is currently on the road with Bobby Bones’ “Funny & Alone Comedy Tour” and will join Brett Young’s “Caliville” dates this fall.

“Experiencing the roar of the engines and the adrenaline rush felt around the track during a NASCAR race is pretty exciting,” shared Pearce. “I’m so honored to be invited to sing the national anthem at the legendary Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Bank of America 500.”

Additionally, fans who buy two adult tickets to this year’s Bank of America 500 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s final Charlotte Motor Speedway start as a full-time driver – will receive a commemorative Earnhardt bobblehead while supplies last.

TICKETS:

Kids 13 and under can get into the Bank of America 500 for just $10. As a salute to Earnhardt’s final race, adult tickets are available as a two-pack for $88. For tickets, camping and upgrades, fans can call the ticket office at 1-800-455-FANS (3267) or shop online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com .

KEEP TRACK:

ABOUT CARLY PEARCE:

Born into the bluegrass brawn of Kentucky, Carly Pearce has never known a moment that Country music wasn’t her destined path. At the young age of 11 she began touring with a local band and by 16 quit high school for a job performing at Dollywood while being homeschooled before moving to Nashville, working odd jobs and playing songwriter rounds for the last nine years. Life experiences and strong will are reflected through her highly anticipated debut album EVERY LITTLE THING, out Oct. 13 on Big Machine Records. Aligned with sought-after producer/songwriter busbee (Katy Perry, Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum, Maren Morris, Kelly Clarkson), the 13-track album emphasizes Carly’s textured vocals and emotive songwriting prowess. SiriusXM first dubbed the title track as a Highway Find before honoring her as one of their Future Five for 2017 and adding “If My Name Was Whiskey” into rotation following listener reactions. The CMT Next Women of Country alum and Listen Up 17 for 2017 artist has also been named an Artist to Watch across multiple platforms – Youtube, Rolling Stone Country, The Huffington Post, Country Living, Sounds Like Nashville, The Boot, Whiskey Riff and One Country. Carly has been blazing her own trail with the depth of her sensibilities, more than 45 invitations to play the Grand Ole Opry and joining the bill with notable artists such as Martina McBride, Kip Moore, Hunter Hayes, Lucy Hale of Pretty Little Liars as well as earning an opening slot on Kelsea Ballerini’s THE FIRST TIME TOUR. Also celebrating her first Top 40 hit, a sultry collaboration with Josh Abbott Band called “Wasn’t That Drunk,” fans and critics have continued to take notice. She has been the highlight of features with bold headlines from THE WASHINGTON POST’S ‘Radio tour is not for the weak’: Inside the first step to country music stardom, BILLBOARD’S 13 Ladies We’d Like To See Crash the Male Dominated Charts and PEOPLE’S ‘Every Little Thing’ Falls Into Place for Carly Pearce: How She Went from Being Told She Sounds ‘Dated’ to Having a Hit. For tour dates and more, visit CarlyPearce.com and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

