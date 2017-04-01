NASCAR Racing Schedule for Road America

Tweet Photo Credit: Jonathan Ferrey/NASCAR via Getty Images

This week, the NASCAR XFINITY Series travels to Road America for the last road course event of the 2017 season while the Monster Energy Cup Series and the Camping World Truck Series are enjoying a week off from competition. The on-track action begins Saturday with practice while the Johnsonville 180 race closes out the weekend at 3 p.m. on NBC. Only four races remain in the XFINITY Series regular season.

In the seven XFINITY events hosted by the track, we’ve seen seven different winners – Carl Edwards (2010), Reed Sorenson (2011), Nelson Piquet Jr. (2012), AJ Allmendinger (2013), Brendan Gaughan (2014), Paul Menard (2015) and Michael McDowell (2016). Expectations are high that we will see a different winner Sunday as Brendan Gaughan is the only driver entered who has previously won at Road America.

JR Motorsports’ Elliott Sadler is the current points leader, a position he’s held for the last 10 races. Sadler heads into the weekend confident that JR Motorsports is the team to beat with all four drivers poised to make the playoffs. Teammates William Byron and Justin Allgaier occupy second and third place in the standings with Michael Annett in 11th place.

“I would say right now, JR Motorsports has a leg-up on the competition,” Elliott Sadler stated after his third-place finish last week at Bristol. “I think we are the favorites to win the championship. We just have to go make it happen.”

Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.

Saturday, August 26

On Track:

2-2:55 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Practice at Road America on NBCSN

4-4:55 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Final Practice at Road America on NBCSN

Sunday, August 27

On Track:

11:45 a.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying on CNBC

3 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Johnsonville 180 (45 laps, 182.16 miles) on NBC

Complete TV Schedule

Race Details:

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Race: Johnsonville 180

Place: Road America

Date: Sunday, Aug. 27

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC, 2:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 182.16 miles (45 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 10), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 20), Final Stage (Ends on lap 45)

Follow @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **