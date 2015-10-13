Busch Balcony Returns! Talladega Superspeedway and Anheuser-Busch Continue Multi-Year Partnership with Unique Fan Experience

Limited Options Remain for Experiencing the NASCAR “Wildcard” Playoff Weekend Oct. 13-15 from Luxurious Hospitality Style Seating, Offering Full-Track Views

TALLADEGA, AL – Talladega Superspeedway is proud to continue its partnership with Anheuser-Busch with the return of Busch Balcony – premium seating and hospitality that towers over the exit of turn – for the excitement of two nail-biting NASCAR playoff races during the “Wildcard” weekend, Oct. 13-15.

Fans will experience an incredible sight for Sunday’s Alabama 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, featuring six-time Talladega winner Dale Earnhardt Jr. in his final scheduled Talladega start, and Saturday’s fred’s 250 Powered by Coca-Cola NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event.

Busch, which became the title sponsor of Busch Balcony in May, offers individual fans or groups of up to 20 not only a bird’s eye view of three- and four-wide pack racing at 200 mph, with the luxury of relaxation in a 20’ X 20’ chalet equipped with bistro tables and a private fenced in space. Catering is included with a food and beverage court serving light breakfast, lunch and afternoon snack options. Ticket packages also include unlimited crisp and cold as a mountain stream – Busch beer – along with a cash bar for liquor options.

Anheuser-Busch, whose roots are in racing, has been a mainstay at Talladega Superspeedway for many years, and the company’s products can be found throughout the venue, including the infield, the Fan Zone and grandstand concourses. For fans in the infield and lower grandstands at the exit of turn four, they can’t miss the mammoth Busch Balcony signage that lines area.

“The Busch Balcony gave us an incredible opportunity to increase our brand presence at the track and connect with our core consumers,” said Tim Ware, Anheuser-Busch InBev Trade Marketing Manager. “We look forward to keep growing our partnership with Talladega Superspeedway and helping each other evolve with new opportunities such as this premium seating option.”

Busch Balcony has limited ticket packages remaining to accommodate and entertain small groups or make new friends, including the 2-Day option for Saturday and Sunday or Saturday Only. To find out more information or to purchase Busch Balcony tickets, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

Don’t miss Talladega Superspeedway’s fall double-header weekend, October 13-15. After a day of practice sessions on Friday, Oct. 13, the weekend gets in full force with the fred’s 250 Powered by Coca-Cola NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event on Saturday, Oct. 14 and will conclude with the Alabama 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, Oct. 15. Both events will play have major roles in NASCAR’s Playoffs.

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway is NASCAR’s Most Competitive Track (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), most banked (33 degrees), and longest (2.66 miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly, offering up hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids ticket prices and special offers for military members and college students. The historic venue, built in 1969, is NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, which features the traditional Saturday Night Concert and the world-renowned Talladega Blvd, home of the “Big One on the Blvd” party. It is the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision video viewing boards lining the frontstretch and endless activities for fans throughout its event weekends. Talladega Superspeedway’s next NASCAR weekend is set for October 13-15 with the fred’s 250 Powered by Coca-Cola NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race and the Alabama 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event, the second race in the Round of 12 of NASCAR’s Playoffs. Log on towww.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 877-Go2-DEGA for more information.

