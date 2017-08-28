DARLINGTON RACEWAY, AMERICROWN CORP. PARTNER AGAIN TO OFFER AFFORDABLE SOUTHERN FOOD OPTIONS FOR LABOR DAY WEEKEND

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA (August 28, 2017) – Darlington Raceway and its food and beverage provider, Americrown Corp., are partnering for the third consecutive year to offer fans signature southern food items from the 1985-89 era as part of the track’s throwback celebration.

All the items will be sold at or below five dollars.

The new food item featured in 2017 will be the Too Sloppy to Tame Tots. The Too Sloppy to Tame Tots will feature tater tots topped with sloppy joe meat, pimento cheese, Funyuns and garnished with green onion, for only $4. Sloppy joes and Funyuns were two items that were trending in the 1980’s time period.

Two signature throwback food items will return as well. The Darlington Dog and pimento cheese sandwich will be back on the menu as it was popular with fans in 2016.

The Darlington Dog will compete in the “Hot Dog Playoffs” where fans can vote on Twitter using #thedarlingtondog and #hotdogplayoffs during the race weekend or on the Americrown website at www.americrown.com for their favorite hot dog. Every ISC-owned track has a hot dog featured in the competition.

Below are the details of each item:

Pimento Cheese Sandwich – $3.00

Made with scratch-made Palmetto style pimento cheese spread on fresh white bread

Too Sloppy to Tame Tots – $4.00

Tater tots topped with sloppy joe meat, pimento cheese, Funyuns and garnished with green onion

Darlington Dog – $5.00

All beef hot dog topped with BBQ chili, bread & butter pickle relish, Darlington white slaw, bacon bits and fried onions

All will be featured in several concessions stands for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 event weekend, scheduled for Sept. 1-3, 2017.

“Americrown has done a great job for the third year in a row coming up with unique signature food items for our throwback weekend,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said. “These items embrace the history and culture of Darlington Raceway and the deep southern roots the track has, which we enjoy celebrating during our Bojangles’ Southern 500 weekend.”

“We are excited to offer Darlington Raceway fans our Too Sloppy to Tame Tots in addition to our other delicious offerings,” said Rishi Nigam, Vice President of Americrown. “Our sloppy topping and pimento cheese are scratch made with many of the ingredients sourced from South Carolina.”

Americrown will use as many certified South Carolina state products for each item as possible.

Darlington Raceway’s award-winning throwback campaign is now The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR featuring the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500® on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. The NASCAR XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 will race on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Tickets are on sale now by calling 866-459-7223 or visiting DarlingtonRaceway.com. Children 12 and under can get in free to Saturday’s NASCAR XFINITY Series race.

