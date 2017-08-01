Ryan Reed – Darlington Advance

Team: No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Darlington Raceway

Reed has competed at Darlington Raceway three times in the NASCAR XFINITY Series.

Last year at Darlington Reed was about to crack the top-10 when the caution came out during a scheduled green flag pit stop. The unfortunate timing cost Reed a lap late in the race, but despite being a lap down he was able to gain a few positions to cross the finish line 13th.

Reed Honors Kulwicki with Darlington Throwback Scheme

Ryan Reed’s No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang will honor the memory and legacy of past NASCAR Champion Alan Kulwicki. The No. 16 will throwback to Kulwicki’s 1989 Ford, a year in which he scored six pole positions, five top-five and nine top-10 finishes. NASCAR artist Sam Bass helped create the throwback adaptation of Kulwicki’s No. 7 Ford. Like Reed, Bass lives with type 1 diabetes.

Watch Reed and Bass unveil the car.

Riding with Ryan

NASCAR’s First Officially Licensed Artist and diabetes awareness ambassador Sam Bass will ‘ride’ with Ryan Reed this weekend at Darlington Raceway. The Concord, N.C. resident will have his name featured on a decal above the passenger-side window on the No. 16 Ford Mustang.

Bass was diagnosed with diabetes more than 20 years ago and has had his share of complications relating to the disease. In 2008, he lost the lower portion of his left leg and since has had three bouts of sepsis, a serious blood infection that can lead to death. Today, Bass knows the importance of working with his doctors, eating right and staying as active as possible to avoid complications and lead a normal life. Bass has shared his story of diagnosis at several American Diabetes AssociationSM events, including the Association’s 2014 Father of the Year Awards in Charlotte, which honors men who are leaders and examples to their community as well as for their families.

Meet Reed

Reed will be at the Lilly Diabetes activation area in the Fan Zone at Darlington Raceway on Saturday, September 2 from 10:30 – 11:00 AM. Fans are invited to come meet Reed and take the pledge with him to take action to manage their health #DriveYourHealth. Reed’s pit wall banner that will be used at Texas Motor Speedway in November will be on hand for fans to sign.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive

Reed on Darlington

“My dad was huge fan of Alan and had a lot of respect for him, so it’s awesome to get to run this throwback scheme in Darlington this weekend. My Dad ran his own race team and drove for himself throughout the 90’s, just like Alan. Alan overcame a lot of challenges to become a champion and I can’t help but have a lot of respect for him.”

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research and collaboration, a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines to support programs and more—we strive to make life better for all those affected by diabetes around the world. For more information, visit www.lillydiabetes.com or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and www.lilly.com/newsroom/social-channels.

