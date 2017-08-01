GMS Racing NCWTS Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Preview

JOHNNY SAUTER

No. 21 Allegiant Chevrolet Silverado

Canada Stats

4 starts, 3 top-10s

Season Stats

14 starts, 1 win, 8 top-fives, 11 top-10s

Additional Info

– The No. 21 team will utilize GMS chassis no. 121, the same chassis he raced at CTMP last year to a seventh-place finish.

– He is second in the NCWTS driver championship point standings, 42 points behind Christopher Bell, with one win and 10 playoff points.

Quote

“Canada is one of those tracks that is all about execution. Over the last few years, my focus has been on minimizing my mistakes to make sure I’m around at the end. If we can get the truck set up where I’m comfortable, then I’m confident I’ll be able to do my part and we’ll come out with a good finish.”

JUSTIN HALEY

No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet Silverado

Canada Stats

1 start, finished 29th

Season Stats

12 starts, 1 top-five, 9 top-10s

Additional Info

– Haley will pilot GMS chassis no. 122. Spencer Gallagher piloted this chassis at CTMP last year. He qualified ninth and was running in the fourth position before being involved in a last lap incident.

– The 18-year-old driver has plenty of road course experience going into this weekend’s event at CTMP. He began racing TransAm in 2015 while also competing in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series and NCWTS. He has 27 road course starts across all three series, with 15 top-fives, 21 top-10s and 4 poles. He also holds track records at six courses.

– Last Sunday, he competed in the TransAm TA2 race at Road America, starting fifth and finishing third with Mike Cope Racing.

– Haley is 11th in the driver championship point standings.

Quote

“Canada is the race I’ve been looking forward to the most this year. I started running TransAm a few years ago and it’s something I really enjoy. I’ve always done well on road courses, even coming through K&N (Pro Series East & West). I feel like with my experience we’ll have a good shot at a win this weekend. Our truck is one that Spencer ran well in last year and this is one of the easier courses I’ve run, so I know what I need the truck to do and know the No. 24 team will be on their game.”

KAZ GRALA

No. 33 STEALTH Chevrolet Silverado

Canada Stats

1 start, started 4th, finished 26th

Season Stats

14 starts, 1 pole, 1 win, 2 top-five, 4 top-10s

Additional Info

– Kaz will pilot chassis no.124; Ben Kennedy last ran this chassis last year at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, qualifying 14th and finishing eighth.

— Kaz will have a new sponsor on board his No. 33 Chevrolet Silverado, STEALTH Body Fitness LLC joins the rookie for the first time this season.

– After a 28th-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway, Kaz is currently 12th in the driver point standings, with one win to his name.

Quote

“This is the race I’ve been most excited for all year long. I know we’re going to be competitive there. All you can ask for as a driver is to have a shot at the win and then the rest of it is up to me to make happen. I think we have a really good chance at that. It’s a very technical track because you need to set up, not only going into the corner, but set up for the corner after that ahead of time all while shifting. I’ve done so many road course races though that I think that’s my slight advantage going into this weekend. It’s just second nature for me.”

