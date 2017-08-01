Trevor Bayne – Darlington Advance

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Sponsor: AdvoCare

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

Darlington Raceway – Sunday, Sept. 3 at 6:00pm EST. on NBCSN

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Darlington

Trevor Bayne will make his third Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Darlington this weekend.

Bayne suffered a mechanical failure just shy of the halfway mark in this event last season, ultimately leading to a 40th-place finish.

In three starts in the NASCAR XFINITY Series in Darlington, Bayne earned a best finish of ninth in 2014.

Kickin’ it Old School

The AdvoCare Ford will have a different look this weekend as part of Darlington’s Tradition Continues, one that harkens back to the first paint scheme run during Roush Fenway Racing’s first two seasons with NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin. The scheme earned one victory, the organization’s first in NASCAR, in the MENCS event at North Carolina Motor Speedway (Rockingham) on Oct. 22, 1989.

The scheme, originally sponsored by Stroh Light, ran in the MENCS during the 1988 and 1989 seasons. During that time period, the Roush Fenway Ford earned one win, 17 top-fives, 28 top-10s and led 602 laps in 58 total starts.

Matt Puccia at Darlington

Puccia will be atop the box for his sixth MENCS event at Darlington on Sunday. In five previous races, Puccia has recorded a best finish of fifth with former driver Greg Biffle in 2014.

Recapping Bristol

Bayne overcame a flat right-front tire sustained on Lap 353 and utilized a strong final restart on Lap 421 in the Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway to improve nine positions and earn a seventh-place finish. The result is Bayne’s second-consecutive top-10 finish and his second at his home track of Bristol.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on Darlington:

“I’m definitely looking forward to getting back to the track in Darlington this weekend after our off weekend. We have a lot of momentum on our side right now after back-to-back top-10 finishes in Michigan and Bristol and I am very confident we can continue that in Darlington. Plus, we’ve got an awesome throwback AdvoCare Ford for this weekend as we are honoring Roush Fenway’s first victory in NASCAR in 1989 with Mark (Martin). It’s so cool to have this scheme on our car and I hope that we give it a great run on Sunday night.”

