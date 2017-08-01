GMS Racing Darlington NXS Preview

SPENCER GALLAGHER

No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Darlington Stats

Gallagher will make his first NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) start at Darlington Raceway.

Additional Info

– Gallagher will drive a brand new chassis No.219.

– Gallagher will be sporting new colors this weekend in honor of Michael Waltrip’s 1986 Hawaiian Punch rookie car.

Quote

“Darlington is an awesome track. All of the history that has taken place there gives me chills just thinking about it. This throwback weekend is all about bringing history to life and to be able to be a part of that is truly remarkable. I am honored to represent Michael (Waltrip) in this historic weekend.”



No. 96 Hurricane Harvey Relief Chevrolet Camaro BEN KENNEDYNo. 96 Hurricane Harvey Relief Chevrolet Camaro Darlington Stats

Kennedy will make his first NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) start at Darlington Raceway. Additional Info

– Kennedy will drive new chassis No. 220.

– Bringing awareness to the recent devastation in South Texas, Ben will draw attention to the Hurricane Harvey relief. To support text 51555. Quote

“I think Darlington will be my new favorite track after this weekend. We got the chance to test there a few weeks ago and it was a lot of fun. Getting to bring awareness to the Hurricane Harvey victims is a great feeling. I hope running this scheme will bring the NASCAR community together and help people impacted by Harvey.” ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher, Ben Kennedy and Brett Moffitt. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. SOCIAL MEDIA

