Truex Jr.’s Darlington Paint Scheme; 20 points is magic number to clinch regular season title

20 points is magic number for Furniture Row Racing driver to clinch regular season title

DENVER, Colo. (Aug. 29, 2017) – Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 78 Toyota Camry for Furniture Row Racing will pay tribute to Bass Pro Shops 40th anniversary of TRACKER Boats, America’s No. 1 selling fishing boat during this weekend’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris first introduced the Bass Tracker Fishing Boat in the Bass Pro Shops catalog in 1978. It was a marine industry first ready-to-fish boat with motor and trailer package. It was an American ingenuity that quickly became the most popular fishing boat in the country.

Truex has a special fondness for the paint scheme.

“As an avid fisherman and close friend of Johnny Morris this is a special paint scheme for me personally,” said Truex. “TRACKER Boats and Bass Pro Shops have set a high standard and our goal Sunday night in Darlington is to mirror those high standards by bringing our No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats Toyota to Victory Lane.”

Truex does know the feeling of visiting the Southern 500 Victory Lane. He is the defending champion of the event, a victory he calls one of the highlights of his career.

While TRACKER Boats is the No. 1 selling fishing boat in America, Truex’s Camry has been the No. 1 race car in the NASCAR Cup Series. He leads in a number of categories, including driver points (971), playoff points (35), stage wins (15) and race wins (4).

With two races remaining before the start of the playoffs, Truex is once again in position to clinch the regular season championship. He has a 101-point lead over second place Kyle Busch.

To clinch the regular season title, Truex needs to leave Darlington with a 61-point margin. There are multiple scenarios for clinching. One of the easiest is for Truex to accumulate a total 20 driver points in Sunday night’s race at the 1.366-mile track. Note: a driver finishing 17th overall without any stage points will be awarded 20 points for the race.

However, Truex is not counting points. He is well aware of the pitfalls of Darlington Raceway even though he has completed all but four laps (4044 of 4048) in 11 starts at the track that is known as Too Tough to Tame.

“Darlington might be one of the most fun racetracks we compete on, but it’s also one of the toughest,” said Truex. “As we all know there’s not much room between the track and the concrete wall.

“I seem to have run well there over the years. Getting that win there last year was incredible. A special moment in my career. When it comes to Darlington you have to race the racetrack and attack it without stepping over the line.”

Truex’s career Cup record at Darlington includes 11 starts, one win, two top fives and five top 10s. His average start is 18.4 and average finish is 11.6.

No. 78 Over-the-Wall Crew, 2017

Front-tire changer

Chris Taylor, West Plains, Mo.

Front-tire carrier

Chris Hall, Springfield, Mo.

Rear-tire changer

Lee Cunningham, Lake River, IL

Rear-tire carrier

Adam Mosher, Fort Mill, S.C.

Jackman

Bailey Walker, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Gasman

Brian Dheel, Norton, Ohio

No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Road Crew, 2017

President

Joe Garone, Denver, Colo.

Crew Chief

Cole Pearn, London, Ontario, Canada

Car Chief

Blake Harris, Maypearl, Texas

Ass’t Car Chief

Greg Emmer, Allenton, Wis.

Race Engineers

Jeff Curtis, Fairfax Station, Va.

Pete Craik, Melbourne, Australia

Engine Tuner

Gregg Huls, Beatrice, Neb.

Engine Builder

Toyota Racing Development (TRD)

Spotter

Clayton Hughes, Thomasville, N.C.

Shock Specialist

Nick Kerlin, Old Fort, Ohio

Tire Specialist

Tommy DiBlasi, Annapolis, Md.

Front-End Mechanic

Nino Venezia, Philadelphia

Rear-End Mechanic

Rob Fairweather, Westbrookville, N.Y.

IT Support

Eric Cragun, Pleasant View, Utah

Pit Support

Ed Watkins, Richmond, Va.

Transportation

Chuck Lemay, DeKalb, IL, Barry Huston, Bloomingdale, Mich., Roy Miller, Elkridge, Md., Roger Pritchard, Hutchinson, Kan. Henry Benfield, Statesville, N.C.

