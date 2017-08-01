Southern 500 Marks Significant Milestone in Erik Jones’ Career

DENVER, Colo. (Aug. 29, 2017) – Though he’s raced at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway just once, 5-hour ENERGY Extra Strength Toyota driver Erik Jones understands the honor and historical significance to his career in competing in his first Bojangles’ Southern 500.

Jones qualified 10th and finished sixth in last season’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval. He enters the Southern 500 seeking his fifth consecutive top-10 finish and third straight top-five finish.

“Racing in my first Southern 500 is pretty special,” said Jones. “It’s definitely one of the marquee races in all of motorsports and it’s one every competitor looks forward to. My Furniture Row Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr., obviously won there last year so we’ll have some good notes going in.”

The No. 77 5-hour ENERGY Extra Strength Toyota will carry a unique paint scheme that will honor the great rookie classes of the celebrated throwback era. The paint scheme is a photographic Who’s Who of the NASCAR Cup Series rookie drivers from 1984 to 1989.

“It’s really cool to be running my first Southern 500 and first throwback weekend in the Cup Series,” said Jones. “To be able to run a 5-hour ENERGY paint scheme that not only is a throwback in itself but also to showcase the many great drivers who were rookies during the era, and some of who went out to win NASCAR’s biggest races, championships and hall of fame careers, is pretty special. It’s great to honor all of them, many who I have looked up to over the years.

Jones is currently tied with Ryan Newman for 15th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings after 24 races, following his first pole and a series career-best finish of second in the Aug. 19 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. He sits 19th in the playoff standings so will need a victory in one of the final two regular season races (Darlington, Richmond) to make the 16-driver playoff field.

The 21-year-old rookie took advantage of the off week to spend some time at home with friends, family and his German Shepherd puppy Oscar. He also got to experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in Las Vegas: the Floyd Mayweather/Conor McGregor boxing match.

“Having the opportunity to go to the Mayweather/McGregor fight was pretty neat,” Jones said. ‘It was the first fight I’ve ever seen in person so to be able to be a part of something of that magnitude was pretty awesome. I really had a great experience, had a lot of fun and really enjoyed my time in Las Vegas.”

Jones leads the 2017 Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings. His 229 points are four ahead of Daniel Suarez (221) and 54 ahead of third-place Ty Dillon (175).

The 367-lap 501.3-mile Bojangles’ Southern 500 will consist of three stages of 100/100/167 laps (laps 100/200/367). Sunday’s race will air live beginning at 4 p.m. MT (6 p.m. ET) on NBCSN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 and MRN. Qualifying (multi-car, three rounds) is scheduled for Saturday at 11:45 a.m. MT (1:45 p.m. ET) on NBCSN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 and MRN.

Erik Jones

2017 NASCAR Cup Series Results

No. 77 Furniture Row Racing Toyota Camry

No. Date Event St Fn Laps Laps Led Status Points Rank 1 2/26 Daytona 34 39 103/200 0 Crash 1 37 2 3/5 Atlanta 23 14 325/325 0 Running 26 29 3 3/12 Las Vegas 8 15 267/267 0 Running 22 20 4 3/19 Phoenix 8 8 314/314 0 Running 33 18 5 3/26 Fontana 14 12 202/202 0 Running 34 15 6 4/2 Martinsville 15 12 500/500 0 Running 28 13 7 4/9 Texas 36 22 333/334 0 Running 15 14 8 4/24 Bristol 14 17 499/500 0 Running 33 12 9 4/30 Richmond 20 38 4/400 0 Crash 1 16 10 5/7 Talladega 14 33 168/188 0 Crash 7 20 11 5/13 Kansas 33 22 267/267 2 Running 17 19 12 5/28 Charlotte 5 7 400/400 0 Running 39 18 13 6/4 Dover 7 15 405/406 0 Crash 27 18 14 6/11 Pocono 15 3 160/160 20 Running 39 16 15 6/18 Michigan 14 13 200/200 0 Running 24 16 16 6/25 Sonoma 30 25 109/110 0 Running 12 16 17 7/1 Daytona 17 9 163/163 9 Running 28 17 18 7/8 Kentucky 14 6 274/274 0 Running 40 14 19 7/16 New Hampshire 6 39 40/301 0 Crash 1 17 20 7/23 Indianapolis 9 31 148/167 10 Crash 13 17 21 7/30 Pocono 9 8 160/160 4 Running 4 16 22 8/6 Watkins Glen 6 10 90/90 0 Running 33 18 23 8/13 Michigan 8 3 202/202 5 Running 47 16 24 8/19 Bristol 1 2 500/500 260 Running 50 15 TOTALS/AVG. 15.0 16.8 5833/6633 310 574

2017 No. 77 Furniture Row Racing Team

Over-the-Wall Crew

Front-Tire Changer David Mayo, Byron, Ga. Front-Tire Carrier Richard Coleman, Orlando, Fla. Rear-Tire Changer Brian Eastland, New Bern, N.C. Rear-Tire Carrier Blake Haugland, Mount Ayr, Iowa Jackman David O’Dell, Springfield, Ill. Gasman Matt Tyrell, Plantation, Fla.

Road Crew

President Joe Garone, Denver, Colo. Crew Chief Chris Gayle, Little Rock, Ark. Car Chief Todd Brewer, Manassas, Va. Race Engineers James Small, Melbourne, Australia Chris Yerges, Green Bay, Wis. Engine Tuner David McClure, Carmichael, Calif. Engine Builder Toyota Racing Development (TRD) Spotter Rick Carelli, Arvada, Colo. Shock Specialist Alex Michie, Woodslee, Ontario, CANADA Tire Specialist Scott Simmons, Cambridge, Ontario, CANADA Front-end Mechanic John Furino, East Meadow, N.Y. Underneath Mechanic Cesar Villanueva, Parsippany, N.J. Floater Mechanic Henry Katzke, Wausau, Wis. Transportation Mike Clementson, Cambridge, Md. Jason Taggart, Castleton, Vt. Dave Shano, Toronto, Ontario, CANADA Behind the Wall Support Gene Cornwell, Rock Hill, S.C. Coach Driver Henry Benfield, Taylorsville, N.C. IT Support Eric Cragun, Pleasant View, Utah

