NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Preview-Canadian Tire Motorsports Park

Tweet BOWMANVILLE, ON - SEPTEMBER 04: Cole Custer, driver of the #00 Haas Automation Chevrolet, leads a pack of drivers around the Clayton Corner at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on September 4, 2016 in Bowmanville, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/NASCAR/NASCAR via Getty Images)

In one of the most unique/wild card races of the year, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is back in action this weekend in Canada after a week off. With two races remaining until playoffs begin, it’s crunch time for drivers who outside looking in. It’s win or bust at this point for those drivers.

There are currently 33 Trucks entered on the preliminary entry list at a track that’s somewhat relatively new to the series. The first race took place in 2013, with current Monster Energy Cup Series star Chase Elliott winning in a chaotic last lap. Let’s take a look at who might have a chance at the winner circle on Sunday.

In the past four races, there have been four different winners.

John Hunter Nemechek – Nemechek is the defending winner of this race. Nemechek led twice last year for 20 laps. In fact, Nemechek has three starts at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park. He has one top five and two top 10 finishes. His third win of the season might just come this weekend. Matt Crafton – Crafton is next up as far as experience goes. He has raced in all four races with his best finish of second in 2015. In other track stats for Crafton, he has two top fives and four top 10 finishes, along with five laps led. If experience means anything, which it does, then expect Crafton to be up front and contending for the win. Johnny Sauter – Sauter’s season could get back on track at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park. He has finished in the top 10 three times, with a best finish of sixth in 2015. Sauter might just chip into Christopher Bell’s points lead with a win at Canada. Christopher Bell – Bell has some experience at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, both good and bad. Bell competed in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series race earlier this year but did not finish after having brake trouble. However, in last year’s Truck Series race, Bell finished in the fifth position. Austin Cindric – This track might fit into Cindric’s style. In one start, Cindric finished 23rd after starting second. However, he has competed in three races for the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series, with the best finish of fifth at Watkins Glen. The weekend kicks-off Saturday morning with two practice sessions. First practice begins at 9:30 a.m. ET, while the final practice is scheduled for 11:35 a.m. ET. Qualifying also takes place later in the day beginning at 5:45 p.m. ET with coverage on FS2.The Chevrolet Silverado 250 is slated for Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and MRN Radio.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **