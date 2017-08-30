Credit One Bank to Honor Chip Ganassi Racing Co-Owner Felix Sabates with Throwback to SABCO Racing

Credit One Bank Paint Scheme for Darlington Inspired by 1995 Car Driven by Kyle Petty at SABCO Racing

CONCORD, N.C. (Aug. 30, 2017) – Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) revealed yesterday the throwback paint scheme on the No. 42 Credit One Bank Chevrolet SS, driven by Kyle Larson, for the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. The paint scheme will honor current CGR co-owner Felix Sabates. Credit One Bank will turn back the clock to 1995, and feature a scheme that was raced by Kyle Petty while driving at SABCO Racing for Sabates. The original design has been updated to include the Credit One Bank logo on the hood and quarter panel, but otherwise remains intact from when Petty was behind the wheel.

NOTES OF INTEREST:

One of a Kind: Felix Sabates has been a fixture in NASCAR since he became a team owner in the late-1980’s after acquiring a research and development team from Hendrick Motorsports. The Cuban-born Sabates immigrated to the US at the age of 15, and held jobs at a furniture factory in Lexington, N.C. and City Chevrolet before working to import Nintendo and Teddy Ruxpin into American homes. Before partnering with Chip Ganassi in 2001, SABCO Racing fielded teams in NASCAR from 1989 – 2000. In addition to Petty, Sabates also raced with Kenny Wallace, Wally Dallenbach, Jr., Joe Nemechek, Sterling Marlin and Kenny Irwin, to name a few. SABCO netted seven wins at the Cup level, with 33 top-five finishes and 15 pole awards.

In a first for CGR, short vignettes featuring Felix Sabates and Kyle Petty will be produced and posted to the team’s social media platforms during breaks in the action from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race at Darlington Raceway, giving fans a second-screen option during commercial breaks. The videos will give fans an unique look into the No. 42 team as it was during the days of SABCO Racing as Sabates and Petty sit down and share stories from the good ‘ole days. Yikes, Stripes!: While the red and white stripes around the wall at Darlington exude a feeling of nostalgia, the stripes that usually have everyone talking are those often accidentally added on the right side of the car by drivers who misjudge the dissimilar turns at the egg-shaped track. While admittedly the recipient of several stripes in his first attempt at the “Lady in Black” in 2013 in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, Larson has a fairly solid body of work in the MENCS. In three starts, Larson has three top-10 finishes and led 45 laps en route to a third-place finish in last year’s Southern 500.

While the red and white stripes around the wall at Darlington exude a feeling of nostalgia, the stripes that usually have everyone talking are those often accidentally added on the right side of the car by drivers who misjudge the dissimilar turns at the egg-shaped track. While admittedly the recipient of several stripes in his first attempt at the “Lady in Black” in 2013 in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, Larson has a fairly solid body of work in the MENCS. In three starts, Larson has three top-10 finishes and led 45 laps en route to a third-place finish in last year’s Southern 500. Petty Parody Part Two: If you’re keeping score at home, this will mark the second time that Larson drives a paint scheme originally piloted by Petty. In the first throwback weekend at Darlington in 2015, Larson drove Petty’s No. 42 Mello Yello paint scheme that was raced in the early 1990’s and made famous in the movie “Days of Thunder.” Larson’s throwback paint scheme in 2015 was picked by the fans as the best of the weekend.

CGR QUOTEBOARD:

Chip Ganassi, Owner, Chip Ganassi Racing: “It’s great to have a chance to honor my friend, Felix Sabates at this year’s Darlington race. He has been a great partner over the years and was a huge help when I first came into NASCAR. We’ve shared many exciting races and events, and we’re hoping for more good things to come, especially in Darlington with our partner Credit One Bank.”

About Credit One Bank:

Credit One Bank, N.A. is a U.S. based national bank that specializes in credit cards. Credit One Bank is one of the largest and fastest growing issuers of credit cards in the industry and provides a broad spectrum of credit card products. Credit One Bank offers millions of card members cash back rewards on eligible purchases, credit education tools, and free online access to their credit score each month.

For more information, please visit www.CreditOneBank.com.

About Chip Ganassi Racing:

Chip Ganassi has been a fixture in the auto racing industry for over 30 years and is considered one of the most successful as well as innovative owners the sport has anywhere in the world. Today his teams include four cars in the Verizon IndyCar Series, two cars in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, two cars in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, two factory Ford GT’s in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and two factory Ford GT’s in the FIA World Endurance Championship. Overall his teams have 18 championships and more than 190 victories, including four Indianapolis 500s, a Daytona 500, a Brickyard 400, seven Rolex 24 At Daytonas, the 12 Hours of Sebring and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ganassi boasts state-of-the-art race shop facilities in Indianapolis and Concord, N.C., with a corporate office in Pittsburgh, Pa.

For more information log onto www.chipganassiracing.com

