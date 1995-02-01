Roush Fenway Heads ”Back to the Future” at the Track ”Too Tough to Tame”
by Official Release On Wed, Aug. 30, 2017
Roush Fenway Advance – Darlington Raceway, 1.366-mile
Tradition returns once again as Roush Fenway Racing and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) return to the famed Darlington Raceway on Labor Day weekend, a track that has seen a Roush Fenway Ford visit victory lane 20 times across NASCAR’s three major touring series.
Trevor Bayne, No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 Fifth Third Ford Fusion
Ryan Reed, No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang
Roush Fenway at Darlington
In 152 starts in the MENCS at Darlington, Roush Fenway has recorded five wins, 35 top-fives, 69 top-10s, six poles, has led over 2,718 laps and has an overall average finish of 15.6. Roush Fenway most recently went to victory lane at the famed 1.366-mile oval with former driver Greg Biffle in 2006.
Darlington Two-Step
Roush Fenway has twice won consecutive MENCS races at Darlington, including a season sweep in 1999 with former driver and current NBC commentator Jeff Burton. Roush Fenway also earned victories in consecutive seasons at the egg-shaped oval in 2005 and 2006 with Biffle.
The Tradition Continues
This weekend in Darlington will see all three Roush Fenway Fords with throwback paint schemes. Trevor Bayne, driver of the No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion, will be sporting the colors of the NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin’s 1988-1989 No. 6 Roush Fenway Ford, harkening back to the organization’s first NASCAR victory. Meanwhile, teammate Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will be paying tribute to NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip with his No. 17 Fifth Third Ford Fusion honoring Waltrip’s 1997 scheme. In addition, driver Ryan Reed will be paying homage to the 1992 MENCS Champion Alan Kulwicki with his No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang in Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR XFINITY Series race.
Tale of the Tape
Roush Fenway has earned 15 wins, 33 top-five finishes, 44 top-10 finishes, 12 pole positions and has an average finish of 12.6 in 76 starts in the NASCAR XFINITY Series at Darlington. Four drivers have recorded victories for Roush Fenway at Darlington, including former drivers Burton, Martin, Biffle and Matt Kenseth.
Most All-Time
Roush Fenway’s 15 wins at Darlington are the most of any track that the organization has competed on in the NASCAR XFINITY Series.
Roush Fenway in Darlington Raceway
Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles
CUP 152 5 35 69 6 48411 2718 16.5 15.6 66128.8
NXS 76 15 33 44 12 10319 1856 9.8 12.6 14095.5
TRUCK 7 0 1 3 1 944 9 16 15.9 1289.5
235 20 69 116 19 59674 4583 14.1 14.7 81513.8