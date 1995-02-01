Roush Fenway Advance – Darlington Raceway, 1.366-mile

Roush Fenway Heads “Back to the Future” at the Track “Too Tough to Tame”

Tradition returns once again as Roush Fenway Racing and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) return to the famed Darlington Raceway on Labor Day weekend, a track that has seen a Roush Fenway Ford visit victory lane 20 times across NASCAR’s three major touring series.

MENCS

Darlington

Sun.9/3/17 – 6:00 PM ET

NBCSN, MRN, Sirius 90

Trevor Bayne, No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 Fifth Third Ford Fusion

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Darlington

Sat. 9/2/17 – 3:30 PM ET

NBCSN, MRN, Sirius 90

Ryan Reed, No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Roush Fenway at Darlington

In 152 starts in the MENCS at Darlington, Roush Fenway has recorded five wins, 35 top-fives, 69 top-10s, six poles, has led over 2,718 laps and has an overall average finish of 15.6. Roush Fenway most recently went to victory lane at the famed 1.366-mile oval with former driver Greg Biffle in 2006.

Darlington Two-Step

Roush Fenway has twice won consecutive MENCS races at Darlington, including a season sweep in 1999 with former driver and current NBC commentator Jeff Burton. Roush Fenway also earned victories in consecutive seasons at the egg-shaped oval in 2005 and 2006 with Biffle.

The Tradition Continues

This weekend in Darlington will see all three Roush Fenway Fords with throwback paint schemes. Trevor Bayne, driver of the No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion, will be sporting the colors of the NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin’s 1988-1989 No. 6 Roush Fenway Ford, harkening back to the organization’s first NASCAR victory. Meanwhile, teammate Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will be paying tribute to NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip with his No. 17 Fifth Third Ford Fusion honoring Waltrip’s 1997 scheme. In addition, driver Ryan Reed will be paying homage to the 1992 MENCS Champion Alan Kulwicki with his No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang in Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR XFINITY Series race.

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has earned 15 wins, 33 top-five finishes, 44 top-10 finishes, 12 pole positions and has an average finish of 12.6 in 76 starts in the NASCAR XFINITY Series at Darlington. Four drivers have recorded victories for Roush Fenway at Darlington, including former drivers Burton, Martin, Biffle and Matt Kenseth.

Most All-Time

Roush Fenway’s 15 wins at Darlington are the most of any track that the organization has competed on in the NASCAR XFINITY Series.

RFR Darlington Wins

1993-2 Martin Cup

1999-1 Burton Cup

1999-2 Burton Cup

2005 Biffle Cup

2006 Biffle Cup

1993-2 Martin NXS

1994-1 Martin NXS

1994-2 Martin NXS

1995-2 Martin NXS

1996-1 Martin NXS

1997-2 Burton NXS

1999-2 Martin NXS

2000-1 Martin NXS

2000-2 Martin NXS

2001-2 Burton NXS

2002-1 Burton NXS

2002-2 Burton NXS

2004-1 Biffle NXS

2005 Kenseth NXS

Roush Fenway in Darlington Raceway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

CUP 152 5 35 69 6 48411 2718 16.5 15.6 66128.8

NXS 76 15 33 44 12 10319 1856 9.8 12.6 14095.5

TRUCK 7 0 1 3 1 944 9 16 15.9 1289.5

235 20 69 116 19 59674 4583 14.1 14.7 81513.8

