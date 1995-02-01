Roush Fenway Heads ”Back to the Future” at the Track ”Too Tough to Tame”

by Official Release On Wed, Aug. 30, 2017

Roush Fenway Advance – Darlington Raceway, 1.366-mile

Tradition returns once again as Roush Fenway Racing and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) return to the famed Darlington Raceway on Labor Day weekend, a track that has seen a Roush Fenway Ford visit victory lane 20 times across NASCAR’s three major touring series.

MENCS
Darlington
Sun.9/3/17 – 6:00 PM ET
NBCSN, MRN, Sirius 90
Trevor Bayne, No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 Fifth Third Ford Fusion

NASCAR XFINITY Series
Darlington
Sat. 9/2/17 – 3:30 PM ET
NBCSN, MRN, Sirius 90
Ryan Reed, No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Roush Fenway at Darlington

In 152 starts in the MENCS at Darlington, Roush Fenway has recorded five wins, 35 top-fives, 69 top-10s, six poles, has led over 2,718 laps and has an overall average finish of 15.6. Roush Fenway most recently went to victory lane at the famed 1.366-mile oval with former driver Greg Biffle in 2006.

Darlington Two-Step

Roush Fenway has twice won consecutive MENCS races at Darlington, including a season sweep in 1999 with former driver and current NBC commentator Jeff Burton. Roush Fenway also earned victories in consecutive seasons at the egg-shaped oval in 2005 and 2006 with Biffle.

The Tradition Continues

This weekend in Darlington will see all three Roush Fenway Fords with throwback paint schemes. Trevor Bayne, driver of the No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion, will be sporting the colors of the NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin’s 1988-1989 No. 6 Roush Fenway Ford, harkening back to the organization’s first NASCAR victory. Meanwhile, teammate Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will be paying tribute to NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip with his No. 17 Fifth Third Ford Fusion honoring Waltrip’s 1997 scheme. In addition, driver Ryan Reed will be paying homage to the 1992 MENCS Champion Alan Kulwicki with his No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang in Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR XFINITY Series race.

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has earned 15 wins, 33 top-five finishes, 44 top-10 finishes, 12 pole positions and has an average finish of 12.6 in 76 starts in the NASCAR XFINITY Series at Darlington. Four drivers have recorded victories for Roush Fenway at Darlington, including former drivers Burton, Martin, Biffle and Matt Kenseth.

Most All-Time

Roush Fenway’s 15 wins at Darlington are the most of any track that the organization has competed on in the NASCAR XFINITY Series.

RFR  Darlington Wins

1993-2    Martin         Cup

1999-1    Burton         Cup

1999-2    Burton         Cup

2005        Biffle            Cup

2006        Biffle            Cup

1993-2    Martin         NXS

1994-1    Martin         NXS

1994-2    Martin         NXS

1995-2    Martin         NXS

1996-1    Martin         NXS

1997-2    Burton         NXS

1999-2    Martin         NXS

2000-1    Martin         NXS

2000-2    Martin         NXS

2001-2    Burton         NXS

2002-1    Burton         NXS

2002-2    Burton         NXS

2004-1    Biffle            NXS

2005        Kenseth       NXS

Roush Fenway in Darlington Raceway

Race       Win      T5       T10       Pole      Laps        Led        AvSt      AvFn       Miles

CUP                 152          5          35        69         6          48411      2718        16.5        15.6      66128.8

NXS                  76          15         33        44         12        10319      1856          9.8        12.6      14095.5

TRUCK             7             0          1           3            1          944           9             16         15.9        1289.5

235        20         69        116       19        59674       4583         14.1         14.7    81513.8

