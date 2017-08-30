Dover International Speedway partners with “Apache Warrior” film and Lucas Oil to present the Oct. 1 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race

DOVER, Del. (Aug. 30, 2017) – Dover International Speedway officials announced today the entitlement partner for the upcoming Oct. 1 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race – the “Apache Warrior 400 presented by Lucas Oil.”

“Apache Warrior” is a feature-length documentary that puts the viewer in the cockpit of an Apache helicopter during one of the most intense missions in aviation history. Telling the story of an elite U.S. Army Aviation Squadron, this film highlights the adaptability, courage and selflessness of Apache pilots and their crews as they launch an attack during the initial surge into Iraq in March 2003. The mission unfolds in near real time as these heroic soldiers fight to stay alive. The film is a Strong Eagle Media production, in association with A. Smith & Co. Dox and Mechanical Dragons.

“We are once again very excited about our continued partnership with Strong Eagle Media and with Lucas Oil. Dover International Speedway has always been proud of our strong relationship with the U.S. military and our men and women that have and are serving our country,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover International Speedway’s president and CEO. “Along with our terrific presenting partner, Lucas Oil, this type of platform helps allow the stories of our heroes in uniform to be properly told.”

The “Apache Warrior 400 presented by Lucas Oil” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race (NBCSN, 2 p.m.) is the first elimination race of the 16-driver 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series postseason. Four drivers will see their championship dreams dashed after 400 grueling laps at the Monster Mile.

“We couldn’t be happier about our continued partnership with the iconic Dover international Speedway and the entitlement sponsorship of this important NASCAR event,” said Strong Eagle Media Chairman Bert Bedrosian. “It’s an honor to once again pay tribute to all of our brave men and women in uniform. This year we are especially proud to highlight our heroic Apache Warrior aviators, commanders, and support personnel with our riveting film ‘Apache Warrior.’”

“We are delighted to be back at Dover,” said Bob Patison, executive vice president of Lucas Oil. “It is a great facility, rich with history. Our team is excited to work with the amazing staff at Dover again.”

“Apache Warrior” is being distributed by Gravitas Ventures, and will be available for preorder from Amazon and iTunes in time for the Sept. 29-Oct. 1 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway. The film will be available for retail sales on Dec. 12. More information can be found at www.apachewarriorfilm.com.

The Sept. 29-Oct. 1 NASCAR tripleheader weekend also includes the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race on Friday, Sept. 29 and the “Use Your Melon. Drive Sober 200” NASCAR XFINITY Series playoff race on Saturday, Sept. 30.

For tickets or more information on Monster Mile events, call (800) 441-RACE or visit DoverSpeedway.com. You can also keep up with track activities at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

About Dover Motorsports, Inc.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) is a leading promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tenn. The company also plays host to the Firefly Music Festival, produced by Red Frog Events and Goldenvoice. For more information, visit www.DoverMotorsports.com.

About Strong Eagle Media

Strong Eagle Media is a full-service media company designed for the 21st century. Its principals have a combined 100-year track record that encompasses all areas of business, finance and entertainment. Its mission is to provide world-class content to capitalize on existing distribution and production partnerships built over the last decade. These relationships were created through the successful theatrical and home entertainment release of films such as “The Hornet’s Nest,” “Citizen Soldier,” “Danger Close,” “The Perfect Game,” “Running The Sahara,” and “La Source,” as well as other award-winning film, television and digital properties and strategic business relationships.

About Lucas Oil

Founded in 1989 by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, Lucas Oil Products, Inc. is the world leader of high performance lubricants and problem-solving additives and produces and markets more than 270 unique formulations in more than forty countries. Products include engine oils, greases, gear lubes, problem-solving additives and car-care products. In the USA, Lucas Oil is sold in more than 30,000 auto parts stores displaying the biggest variety of shelf products of any oil company, and at almost every truck stop nationwide. Lucas Oil has two major plants in the United States: the original one in Corona, California, which also houses Lucas Oil Corporate Headquarters, Lucas Oil Production Studios, Team Lucas, Lucas Oil Racing TV and MAVTV, plus a state-of-the-art, 350,000-square-foot oil products facility in Corydon, Indiana.

Motorsports is the cornerstone of the company’s marketing strategy leading them to sponsor race teams, events and series at all levels, including, NHRA, ASCS, NASCAR, INDYCAR, Formula Drift and many more. Lucas Oil has also taken ownership and operational control of a number of high profile racing properties such as: Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series, Lucas Oil Drag Boat Series, Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Lucas Oil Modified Series and the Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo.

