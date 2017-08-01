Alex Tagliani to drive for Young’s Motorsports at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

BOWMANVILLE, Ontario – Officials from Young’s Motorsports announced today that road course sensation Alex Tagliani will drive the team’s No. 02 Spectra Premium Chevrolet in Sunday’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 from Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP).

Tagliani will make his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start of the season in the series’ annual stop at the 2.459-mile, 10-turn road course just west of Toronto, Canada.

Tagliani, a native of Quebec, Canada will make his return to CTMP after competing in back-to-back races in 2014 and 2015 driving for Brad Keselowski Racing.

This weekend, he will aim for his third consecutive pole and look to better a fifth-place performance in August 2015.

“This is a great opportunity and I’m thankful to Young’s Motorsports for the chance to race in my home country of Canada,” said Tagliani. “With the support of Spectra Premium, I hope we can have a successful weekend where we practice well, qualify strong and contend for the win.

“It will feel great to get back to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park for the first time in two years driving a truck and I can’t thank Spectra Premium enough for helping make this opportunity possible.”

Spectra Premium Industries was founded in 1989 and is based in Boucherville, Quebec, Canada. Employing over 1,500 employees across North America, Spectra Premium is engaged is the design, engineering, manufacturing and distribution of key automotive parts for the aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers.

Tyler Young, Young’s Motorsports team principal was originally slated to drive the team’s No. 02 Chevrolet in Sunday’s race, but when the opportunity presented itself for Tagliani to make his third career NCWTS start, Young couldn’t say no.

“This is a monumental opportunity for Young’s Motorsports,” offered Young. “Alex is a gifted road course racer who not only brings a lot of talent and knowledge to the table, but a great fan base for his hometown race. Together, me and crew chief Chad Kendrick are dedicated to providing him with the equipment to have a strong finish.”

In addition to the Truck Series event in Bowmanville, Tagliani will also compete in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series (formally NASCAR Canadian Tire Series) race from CTMP where he is battling for the championship. After 10 races this season, he has earned one win, four top-five and seven top-10 races.

Young’s Motorsports long-time partners Young’s Building Systems and Randco Industries Inc. will serve as associate marketing partners for the 15th race of the season.

Tagliani will make his 11th career NASCAR national series start on Sunday. In his previous 10 races between Trucks and the XFINITY Series, he has earned six poles, five top-five and six top-10 finishes, including a career-best second, three times, most recently at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in August 2015.

The Chevrolet Silverado 250 (64 laps / 157.37 miles) is the 14th of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2017 schedule. Practice begins on Sat., Sept. 2 from 9:30 a.m. – 10:25 a.m., with a final practice session is set for 11:35 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. Qualifying is set for later in the day beginning at 5:45 p.m. The 32-truck field will take the green flag the following day, Sun., Sept. 3 shortly after 2:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Fast Facts:

Driver: Alex Tagliani (@tagliani)

Owner: Randy Young (Young’s Motorsports)

Crew Chief: Chad Kendrick

Truck Chief: Andrew Abbott

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Engine Builder: Collins Engine Works

