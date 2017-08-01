SC Education Lottery Sponsoring Chastain In Duvall Throwback Car

GAFFNEY, S.C. – JD Motorsports with Gary Keller will be paying tribute to a South Carolina racing legend this weekend at Darlington Raceway.

Ross Chastain’s No. 4 Chevy Camaro will have a paint scheme reminiscent of Mike Duvall’s No. 5 Camaro that raced in Daytona in 1978, 1979 and 1980 in the NASCAR Modified series. The South Carolina Education Lottery will return as the primary sponsor of the No. 4 in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200. The team plans to have Duvall’s original racecar on display in the garage at Darlington.

Mike Duvall is one of the most successful racers to come from Gaffney, S.C., home of JD Motorsports and team owner Johnny Davis. Duvall began his racing career in 1965 and scored 1,036 wins on dirt during his racing career, including the coveted World 100 at Eldora Speedway in 1982. He is a member of the 2001 class of inductees to the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame.

“The South Carolina Education Lottery is thrilled its brand will once again be represented on the No. 4,” said Jay Johnson, Director of Marketing and Product Development for the South Carolina Education Lottery. “It’s fitting that a car honoring a South Carolina racing legend will carry the recognition of all 1.7 million lottery-funded scholarship recipients across our great state.”

“I love Darlington Throwback Weekend and I’m very excited to have the SC Education Lottery on board again,” said Chastain. “JD Motorsports always brings their A game to Darlington, and we’ve had some great runs there the past couple years. I can’t wait to see what the No. 4 team has for the Lady in Black this weekend.”

“Mike was one super racecar driver,” said Johnny Davis. “My uncle owned a gas station and would support Mike’s dirt racing career by giving him a free tank of gas every now and then, so that’s how I first met him as a teenager. I’m very proud to be able to use the Darlington Throwback weekend to honor some of the great racers to come from my hometown in Gaffney.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **