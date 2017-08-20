RCR Event Preview – Darlington Raceway

Richard Childress Racing’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series history at Darlington Raceway … Richard Childress is tied for third in all-time car owner victories with Holman-Moody and the Wood Brothers at Darlington Raceway with eight wins each. Dale Earnhardt collected all of RCR’s victories at the South Carolina-based track. In 118 collective starts, RCR boasts 22 top-five and 38 top-10 finishes at the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval with five different drivers including Clint Bowyer, Earnhardt, Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton, Ryan Newman and Robby Gordon. The Welcome, North Carolina-based organization holds an average starting position of 17th, an average finishing position of 18th, has completed 36,843 of the 40,765 contested laps (90.4 percent) and has collectively led 2,606 laps.

RCR in the MENCS … In 2,810 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to 1969, RCR has amassed 48 pole awards,107 wins, 483 top-five finishes and 1,045 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.7 and an average finishing position of 16.1. RCR has earned 15 total championships (six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, ’87, ’90, ’91, ’93 and ’94, six NASCAR XFINITY Series titles, two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series titles and one ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR’s three national series.

This Week’s American Ethanol Chevrolet at Darlington Raceway … Dillon has made three career starts in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington Raceway, posting a career-best 11th-place finish in 2014 as a Series rookie. He has made two appearances at “The Lady in Black” in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, securing his best finish of fifth in 2012. The 2011 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion has two starts at the track in the Truck Series, earning his best finish of fifth in August 2010.

Timeless Performance … American Ethanol is thrilled to pay homage to Richard Childress Racing’s 30th anniversary of winning the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway and Dale Earnhardt’s iconic Wrangler paint scheme on Austin Dillon’s No. 3 car this weekend at Darlington. Richard Childress Racing and American Ethanol have both come a long way from their humble beginnings. Today, the best NASCAR drivers in the world have raced over 10 million miles on Sunoco Green E15, helping reduce the sport’s impact on the environment while increasing performance with cleaner, cooler burning ethanol. American Ethanol’s success doesn’t stop at the track; this homegrown biofuel gives American drivers an unrivaled performance option at the pump because ethanol provides the highest octane while burning cleaner and cooler. You too can make the best fuel choice for your engine. Find you nearest pump at GetEthanol.com.

Throwing it Back … Dillon worked with American Ethanol to design this weekend’s throwback paint scheme, which pays tribute to RCR’s 30th anniversary of winning the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. You can pre-order the die-cast here: https://store.rcrracing.com/product/austin-dillon-american-ethanol-124-pre-order/

Meet Dillon … Dillon is scheduled to participate in a Q&A session in the Darlington Raceway Stripe Zone Fan Hospitality area on behalf of Coca-Cola prior to the start of the Bojangles Southern 500. For $140 per package (plus the cost of a grandstand ticket), fans receive admission to the driver introductions/pre-race concert festivities featuring Poison front man Bret Michaels, full meal and snacks, unlimited non-alcohol beverage service until the scheduled race start, four beer coupons to guests 21 years of age and older, a Darlington-branded gift, event program and live entertainment. All hospitality packages and tickets can be purchased by calling 866-459-7223 or visiting DarlingtonRaceway.com.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

Tell us about the throwback scheme for Darlington Raceway …

“I can’t wait to get to Darlington Raceway. The throwback scheme with the old Wrangler car looks bad to the bone. I like what RCR has been doing with our throwbacks. Darlington is one of those places where you have to race the track-you always do. If you try and get too much there it will turn around and bite you. The ‘Lady in Black’ she can get you quick.”

What’s the hardest thing to figure out about Darlington Raceway?

“It’s really difficult to figure out how to be fast on a short run and how to maintain that speed throughout a run.”

In honor of the throwback weekend at Darlington, do you remember getting your first Darlington stripe?

“Oh yeah! My first Cup practice. I was doing really good. I made it through about three turns, came about around in Turns 1 and 2 and just flattened it. The track just sucks you in. You feel like ‘Okay, I’m doing good. I can get a little bit more here,’ and all of the sudden, it will bite you. It’s a tough one to really get confident in because it will really always come back and show you who’s boss.”

And again, honoring the throwback weekend, what Darlington Raceway moment sticks out in your mind, whether it’s your own or someone else’s?

“For me, it’s probably that race with Kurt Busch and Ricky Craven coming down to the line, beating and banging. That was just a good ole’ Southern 500. It was awesome to watch.”

This Week’s Dutch Boy / Menards Chevrolet at Darlington Raceway … Menard has competed in 10 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series events at Darlington Raceway. He has an average start of 21.8, an average finish of 24.9, and has completed 95.9 percent of the laps attempted. Meet the Driver … Fans will have the opportunity to meet Menard at the Team Chevy stage for a question & answer session on Saturday, Sept. 2, starting at 11:30 a.m. local time. Color can inspire you … Founded in 1907, Dutch Boy® paints continues to be an industry leader in delivering innovative and high-quality products and packaging solutions, and is one of the most recognizable brands in the market over 100 years later. The Dutch Boy icon was created to symbolize a superior method for creating paint products known as the “Dutch Process.” In recent years, a new vitality, a youthfulness, and the promise of Simple Solutions have also shaped the brand. Heritage and trust has been brought to life with energy and empowerment, inspiring DIYers and paint enthusiasts for generations to come. PAUL MENARD QUOTES:

From a racing perspective, what makes Darlington Raceway so challenging?

“Darlington is really fast, really narrow and different on both ends. Turns 1 and 2 are almost wide open in qualifying trim, but it really slows up in the race. So, what you need early in the run is different than what you need late in the run. We’ll run up by the fence for 500 miles, so you have to take care of your fenders.”

This Week’s Caterpillar Chevrolet at Darlington Raceway … Newman will make his 573rd Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start when the Series throws it back to 1985 at “The Lady in Black”. The Rocket Man won the 2003 pole at the 1.366-mile oval. In total, he owns seven top-five and 12 top-10 finishes in 18 starts along with having an average start of 9.8 and average finish of 11.9. Newman also ranks fifth in championship points earned over the last 10 events. Winner, Winner … Newman has punched his ticket to the MENCS playoffs with a victory at Phoenix Raceway on March 19th in the No. 31 Grainger Chevrolet. The win equates to the driver’s 18th-career Cup Series victory and RCR’s 106th. Featured Caterpillar Dealer … Blanchard Machinery Company is the featured Cat dealer for the Southern 500. Blanchard Machinery Company has been supplying South Carolina customers with Caterpillar equipment since 1982. The family owned company, led by Joe Blanchard, has established retail and rental stores throughout the state which offer a wide range of Cat and non-Cat brands of equipment, from full-sized bulldozers to small machine parts. We are committed to providing our customers the best products and services available. Age of Smart Iron … Caterpillar has spent over 90 years committed to innovation and technology that helps customers succeed. What was important then is even more important now, in an age when advancements come faster and more frequently than ever before. An age where connectivity drives productivity and industry evolves. This is the Age of Smart Iron. Watch this video. For more information about Caterpillar, visit caterpillar.com. To connect with us on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media. Throwin’ It Back to the 80s … This week’s No. 31 Caterpillar Chevrolet reflects on the mid to late-80’s at RCR. No one can argue that the No. 3 Chevrolet team with driver, Dale Earnhardt practically dominated the competition. Earnhardt took home four victories over the span of 1985 to 1989 at “The Track Too Tough to Tame”. In recognition of the 30th anniversary of the No. 3 team’s Southern 500 victory in 1987 at Darlington Raceway, RCR’s 31 and 3 MENCS teams will pay tribute throughout the race weekend. Meet Newman … Newman is scheduled to participate in a Q&A session in the Darlington Raceway Stripe Zone Fan Hospitality area on behalf of Coca-Cola prior to the start of the Bojangles’ Southern 500. For $140 per package (plus the cost of a grandstand ticket), fans receive admission to the driver introductions/pre-race concert festivities featuring Poison front man Bret Michaels, full meal and snacks, unlimited non-alcohol beverage service until the scheduled race start, four beer coupons to guests 21 years of age and older, a Darlington-branded gift, event program and live entertainment. All hospitality packages and tickets can be purchased by calling 866-459-7223 or visiting DarlingtonRaceway.com. RYAN NEWMAN QUOTES:

What words of wisdom did your mentor, Buddy Baker, have for you when you first laid eyes on Darlington Raceway?

“My first time going to Darlington Raceway was with Buddy Baker during a test. Buddy just took me around and showed me the line. We drove the track forwards and drove the track backwards. We just looked at everything. I had to correct him a couple of times on which end Turns 1 and 2 were verses 3 and 4. That was fun. It was easy to drive those cars because they were so fast and Buddy taught me more what not to do, then what to do.” Why is Darlington Raceway your favorite track?

“I just like it because it is challenging to run right up next to the fence. You’ve got to change what you do every lap. That’s a challenge. Tires fall off. It’s like two racetracks in one with two different ends.” Do you remember getting your first Darlington Stripe?

“It took me years to get my first Darlington stripe. I think I was qualifying in 2007 or 2008 and I hit the wall two laps in a row. I’ve not hit the wall very many times there. It’s been pretty good to me. My first time going to Darlington Raceway was with Buddy Baker during a test. Buddy just took me around and showed me the line. We drove the track forwards and drove the track backwards. We just looked at everything. I had to correct him a couple of times on which end Turns 1 and 2 were verses 3 and 4. That was fun. It was easy to drive those cars because they were so fast and Buddy taught me more what not to do, then what to do.”

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR XFINITY Series at Darlington Raceway … In 49 Series starts at the 1.366-mile raceway, RCR has accumulated two pole awards, nine top-five finishes, 18 top-10 finishes, led 239 laps and averages a starting position of 10.9 and finishing position of 14.6. The Welcome, North Carolina, organization has completed 6,905 laps of the 7,079 (97.5 percent) that they have competed. Road America Review … Brendan Gaughan was the highest RCR finisher in fifth, Daniel Hemric 15th, Ben Kennedy 18th, Scott Lagasse, Jr. 23rd and Brandon Jones 25th, respectively, at Road America last weekend. The Points … All three RCR XFINITY Series full-time drivers remain in the top 20 of the driver point standings as the series heads to Darlington Raceway for the 24th event of the season. Daniel Hemric is currently fifth, Brendan Gaughan is 11th and Brandon Jones is 16th. The No. 2 RCR team is eighth in owner point standings, with the No. 3 RCR team in ninth. Daniel Hemric is currently second in the XFINITY Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year point standings. Catch the Action … Coverage of this weekend’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington Raceway will be televised live on Saturday, Sept. 2, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. It will also be broadcast live on Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Satellite Radio channel 90.

This Week’s Rheem Chevrolet at Darlington Raceway … In two NASCAR XFNITY Series starts at Darlington Raceway, Dillon has not finished worse than 11th, earning his best finish of fifth in 2012. Rheem Through the Years … The Rheem Manufacturing story is long and interesting, with roots dating back to 1925 when brother Richard “R.S.” Rheem and Donald “D.L.” Rheem began manufacturing galvanized steel drums in California with financing help from a third brother, William “W.K.” Rheem. Through many twists and turns, Rheem Manufacturing Company is now headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and one of the largest manufacturers of both water heating and HVAC equipment in the United States and abroad, producing and marketing products in Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Canada, Iraq, Kuwait, Mexico, New Zealand, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UAE and Ukraine. With a rich corporate history and deep investment in motorsports, Rheem opted to take advantage of NASCAR’s Throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway with a special paint scheme that honors both NASCAR’s past and Rheem’s corporate roots. The scheme honors Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s rookie year in the sport, but utilizes Rheem’s signature, red and white colors. AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

Tell us about Darlington Raceway …

“I really like Darlington Raceway. It’s challenging, for sure, because you have to race the track and not your competitors. The track can turn around and bite you if you’re not careful.” What is the key to being successful at Darlington Raceway?

“Grip. If you can find a car that turns the center and holds forward drive late into a run, it’s a really fun track. You really have to race the racetrack and not the people around you and you’ll be rewarded at the end.”

This Week’s Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet at Darlington Raceway … Ty Dillon will make his fifth start at Darlington Raceway in the NASCAR XFINITY Series this weekend. His best starting spot of fifth and best finish of tenth both came in 2014. He has scored top-15 finishes in all four starts thus far. Dillon will also make his first NASCAR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start at the track on Sunday night for the historic Bojangles’ Southern 500. Bass Pro Shops Leading the Charge for Conservation …

Bass Pro Shops is a leading national retailer of outdoor gear and apparel, with over 100 stores and Tracker Marine Centers across North America. Guided by visionary leadership, Bass Pro Shops is making a significant impact on the future of conservation. Key conservation initiatives include protecting wildlife and habitat, connecting kids and families to the outdoors and protecting sportsmen’s rights through access and advocacy efforts. TY DILLON QUOTE:

How do you like racing at the old school Darlington Raceway?

“I love Darlington. It’s one of those places that kind of grows on you the more that you go back. It’s such a tough racetrack in general, even without 39 other cars out on track with you. The more experience that you get really helps. It hasn’t been my best track in my XFINITY Series career, but I’ve always kept a handle on the car and haven’t let it get the better of me. We have had such a great Bass Pro Shops Chevy team this year. We have been collecting the solid finishes that we need but just haven’t been able to get that victory, and it would be awesome to finally get there at such a historic track.”

This Week’s Blue Gate Bank Chevrolet Camaro at Darlington Raceway … Hemric will be making his first NASCAR XFINITY Series start at the historic Darlington Raceway during this weekend’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200. NASCAR Throwback … Hemric’s No. 21 Blue Gate Bank Chevrolet honors Jeff Green’s stint in the No. 21 RCR XFINITY Series car during the 2002 season. The familiar red and white colors that adorn the No. 21 Chevrolet this weekend were piloted by Green for 22 races in 2002, earning him two victories (Bristol and Charlotte), 12 top fives, 16 top 10s, and five pole awards. Green led 696 laps that season, with an average start of 5.0 and an average finish of 9.2. Hemric and Green became close when the former XFINITY Series champion began racing Legend Cars at Charlotte Motor Speedway and the two have remained friends ever since. Meet the Driver … Fans will have two opportunities to meet Hemric this weekend at Darlington Raceway. The driver of the No. 21 Blue Gate Bank Chevrolet will join his RCR XFINITY Series teammates at the Chevy Stage for a Q&A session on Saturday, Sept. 2, starting at 11 a.m. local time. Following that appearance, he will be at the XFINITY Zone at 11:15 a.m. local time. Rearview Mirror: Road America … Starting in the 11th position when rain cancelled qualifying, Hemric and crew chief Danny Stockman used pit strategy at the end of Stage 1 to put the Blue Gate Bank Chevrolet toward the front of the field for the start of the second stage. Using aggressive moves on the track, Hemric took the lead on Lap 17 and held command for a total of 10 laps. The 2017 Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidate won Stage 2, his second stage win of the season. However, on the final pit stop of the day Hemric was penalized for speeding on pit road. Despite having one of the fastest cars in the final stage, Hemric could only get back to 15th by the time the checkered flag flew. DANIEL HEMRIC QUOTES:

The NASCAR Throwback weekend has made its way into the NASCAR XFINITY Series now. Are you a guy that gets into the history and nostalgia of everything or are you there just to race?

“I love the history of this sport, and that is what makes the Darlington race weekend so cool. I’ve been a big fan of seeing all the different paint schemes the last couple years when they’ve done the throwback weekend, and it’s been great to see how involved the XFINITY teams have been now. The paint schemes just bring back so many memories. Being born in the early ’90s, I never got to see a lot of those guys hustling and getting after it back in the day, so it’s really cool to see all of those paint schemes on the track. When I signed up to run the full XFINITY Series schedule, Darlington was circled. I think it is going to be one of the greatest weekends I have ever been a part of. It’s cool to see it so close to reality.” Did you have input on the design of your throwback paint scheme?

“I like to think I had a good bit of input on the look of our throwback scheme. When you go through that process, there are a lot of things in play. There are long-term RCR partners, partners that have supported me for a long time, so it takes everybody coming together, finding common ground and agreeing on something everyone is OK with. As that process started, I thought we were going to come up short and I was going to be bummed. Luckily, everything came together and we were able to do something that is going to be really cool and something I’m really looking forward to being a part of this weekend.”

This Week’s KC Motorgroup Chevrolet Camaro at Darlington Raceway … Brandon Jones has one previous NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Darlington Raceway. The 20-year-old driver finished ninth after starting 12th during last year’s race at the track “Too Tough to Tame.” Welcome, KCMG … KC Motorgroup Ltd. (KCMG) will be making its NASCAR debut through a partnership with Richard Childress Racing on the No. 33 Chevrolet Camaro this weekend at Darlington Raceway. KCMG is an international motorsport services group established in 2007 by Dr. Paul Ip. The group, with its headquarters located in Hong Kong, has operations reaching across Europe and the Asia Pacific region. KCMG operates closely with many partner companies and racing organizations around the world to provide unrivaled Motorsport Services, Equipment, Team Management and quality distributorship in the Automotive Industry. 2013 saw KCMG become the first Chinese outfit ever to race at the world famous Le Mans 24 Hours in its 90-year history and participate in the FIA World Endurance Championship. The Hong Kong-based team later on took an historic LMP2 victory at Le Mans and was Vice Champion in FIA WEC in 2015. With years in the motorsport industry, KCMG has been involved in a wide range of Formula, GT and Le Mans prototype endurance racing series across the globe. For more information please visit www.kcmg.com.hk Meet Brandon Jones … Brandon Jones will be appearing alongside his RCR teammates, Brendan Gaughan and Daniel Hemric, at the Team Chevy display for a Q&A session beginning at 11 a.m. local time in the Darlington Raceway Fan Zone on Saturday, September 2. Fans can also catch the three drivers at the XFINITY Zone starting at 11:15 a.m. local time on Saturday in the track Fan Zone for a pre-qualifying chat. BRANDON JONES QUOTE:

Darlington Raceway, “The Lady In Black,” can be awfully tough, jumping out and biting cars when drivers least expect it. What do you think about the racing we have there?

“Darlington Raceway is one tough track. Last year was my first time racing there, even seeing the track in person, so it was a challenge. We ended up running well and finished ninth. It was a track that I thought we’d be decent at, but I just didn’t know what to exactly expect. Coming into this weekend, I feel like I know where we need to be to hopefully better our finishing position. I know where my marks are and where other people may be running. The 21 team tested there earlier this year, so we do have some notes from that to use for setups. We’re definitely going into the weekend as prepared as we possibly can be.”

This Week’s NAPA Chevrolet Camaro at Darlington Raceway… Brendan Gaughan has six previous NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Darlington Raceway, with his best finish of 13th coming in 2015. The veteran driver also has two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and three NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at the track “Too Tough To Tame.” Gaughan has completed 1,901 of the 1,993 laps (95.3 percent) that he has competed at the 1.366-mile track. Darlington Throwback: NAPA Auto Parts … The No. 62 Chevrolet Camaro will be sporting the blue and gold colors of NAPA Auto Parts as part of this weekend’s NASCAR Throwback celebration at Darlington Raceway. Gaughan will be piloting the No 62 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet as a thank you to the sponsor with which he associates some of his best years in a race car. Gaughan was sponsored by NAPA when he got his start in the Camping World Truck Series and NASCAR K&N Pro Series West from 2000 to 2002. NAPA Auto Parts was also Gaughan’s sponsor when he made his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Japan’s Twin Ring Motegi in 1998. Road America Rewind … Brendan Gaughan captured his second top-five finish of the season after finishing fifth in Sunday’s XFINITY Series race at Road America. After setting up the No. 62 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevy Camaro for rain that never came, Gaughan and his team had to make big changes early in the race to remain competitive. The changes worked and Gaughan managed to run in the top 10 during the final two stages of the race, capitalizing on some late-race opportunities to finish fifth. Meet Gaughan … Gaughan will take part in a Q&A session at the Team Chevy display with his RCR teammates, Brandon Jones and Daniel Hemric, beginning at 11 a.m. local time on Saturday, September 2. He will also appear later that day with his teammates at the XFINITY Zone starting at 11:15 a.m. local time. BRENDAN GAUGHAN QUOTE:

Darlington Raceway has become the official throwback weekend of NASCAR. What can you tell us about for your throwback this year?

“This weekend is one of my favorite weekends of the year. It’s impressive what Chip Wile (former track president) started at the track a few years ago when we went back to racing Labor Day weekend at Darlington. What a way to embrace the past of this sport in the present with all the throwbacks schemes. It’s a program that all the teams, owners and drivers have really gotten behind. Last year, I ran a paint scheme for my father with the Royal Inn Casino design. This year, my throwback scheme is strictly for me. Some of the best years of my life were with the NAPA Auto Parts colors on my cars, and we got permission to run that scheme once again. We are not sponsored by NAPA, but we got permission to run the true paint scheme and it will look just like the old Bill McAnally championship car of 2000-2001. The coolest part is that there are three or four guys on my team today that were on those championship teams with me back then. It’s going to be a very special thing for all of us to be a part of. I’m excited to run a throwback that relates to some of my best years, the championship days. Thank you to NAPA for allowing us to use their color and logos, and thank you to Richard Childress for letting me run it this weekend.”

